6 Best Exercises to Get Rid of Holiday Weight

The holiday season is a time of year when some people gain extra holiday weight. That can happen because melatonin — a hormone that regulates sleep and wake cycles — is released during the winter months, causing people to feel more tired or sleepy.

In addition, many people overeat during the holidays and then make resolutions to lose weight in the new year. To help you reach your goals this January, here are some exercises that can help you lose weight if you do them for just minutes.

Best Exercises to Burn Extra Holiday Weight

Here are six basic moves you can add to your daily workout routine:

1) Swimming

If you're in a secure location and have access to a pool, start swimming laps. Swimming is the most effective way to burn holiday weight and stay toned. Make sure not to overeat after your workout, though, as exercise should be combined with calorie restrictions for maximum weight loss.

Swimming also requires you to reach, stretch, twist, and pull your way through the water.

As you kick off from the water, your ankles become fins stretched with each push. To become even more flexible, try stretching on your own (as well as during practice).

2) Yoga

If you're interested in losing holiday weight, consider trying yoga. The best part about yoga is that it can be done nearly anywhere. All you need is a yoga mat and the desire to get healthier.

In addition to losing holiday weight, yoga also builds strength. Depending on the level of class and approach, a yoga class can help build your strength whether you have breast cancer, or are an older adult or child.

3) Running

Running is a popular form of exercise, and it's probably recommended to you by your peers. It's also one of the best ways to burn extra calories; try downloading an app that could motivate you while running to go the extra mile.

It can also help you sleep better and feel more energetic during the day. A recent study found that young people who ran for 30 minutes every morning for three weeks felt more awake and alert during the day than teenagers who didn't run at all.

4) HIIT

If you're too busy to work out for a prolonged period, high intensity interval training (HIIT) is the best exercise to try. HIIT workouts are brief — usually lasting 10-15 minutes — and can be done 2-3 times a day. As it's high intensity, make sure to have something nutritious afterwards before getting back to work.

HIIT allows the body to burn fat more efficiently, making it easier to lose fat when you're on a diet. However, with HIIT you can also maintain the muscles you've worked hard to build.

5) Bodyweight Exercises

In bodyweight exercises, you lift your bodyweight rather than relying on dumbbells or kettlebells. That can make them twice as effective. Push-ups, free-weight squats, and mountain climber are just a few examples.

Bodyweight training can be a great alternative to the gym for people who want to lose holiday weight but don't have time to go to the gym.

Bodyweight exercises can help improve cardiovascular endurance and muscle strength at the same time. You get a cardio workout from changing positions and elevating your heart rate, while your bodyweight and gravity work together to help you build muscle.

6) Pilates

Other exercises on this list may be more effective than Pilates, but this one is easy and perfect for holiday weight.

It's also a simple routine that's great if you plan on sticking to working out through the year. The biggest benefit? Along with weight loss, it also heps improve balance, strength, flexibility, endurance, and overall fitness.

Takeaway

The New Year is a time of reflection and starting anew. If you're looking to lose extra holiday weight it might be a good idea to try one of the aforementioned exercises out.

The increase in fluid loss, energy expenditure, and core temperature can help you burn extra calories in no time. Remember: it's not just about working out for the body but for the mind as well. The more you exercise, the easier it gets to stay on track during your resolutions.

