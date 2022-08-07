6 Best Exercises to Get Rid of Muffin Top

Muffin top means fat and flab that hangs over your waistline, from the front of your belly to the back of your belly, including the sides. These are the curves that people often try to tuck into in high-waist jeans. Muffin top isn't exactly the curves people want to show off and are likely caused by poor lifestyle choices.

However, you can efficiently get rid of muffin top with a combination of a clean diet and exercises that can help in toning the body along with a few powerful cardio moves.

Best Exercises to Get Rid of Muffin Top

Here're five exercises that can help you get rid of muffin top:

1) Hip Dip

Hip dips are one of the most dynamic exercises to get rid of muffin top, as they effectively tone your waistline along with specifically targeting the obliques. Hip dips effectively torch the fat from your core region and enable you to get a trimmed waist.

How to do it?

Assume the forearm plank position with tightened abdominals. Roll onto one side of your body to come into the side plank position by stacking one leg over the other and putting the upward hand on your hips while the other is pressed onto the ground. Lower your hips towards the ground before lifting them back to the starting position. Roll your body to the other side, and repeat.

2) Russian Twist

Russian twists are a dynamic exercise and can help get rid of muffin top. This exercise helps in strengthening and toning the abdominal and obliques, giving your core region a chiselled look.

How to do it?

Start off by sitting on the ground with bent knees and feet together pressed on the ground. Slightly lean back on your upper body, and hold the kettlebell in front of your core region with both your hands. Twist your torso towards one side of your body with the weight before rotating towards the other side. Repeat.

3) Rolling Plank

Rolling planks, one of the most challenging variations of standard planks, can help tone your midsection. This exercise can help burn a lot of calories and getting rid of flabby parts around the stomach.

How to do it?

Assume the standard plank position with straight arms and tightened abs. Roll on to the right side of your body, and assume the side plank position before bringing your body back to the standard plank position.

Roll your body to the left, and assume the side plank position before bringing your body back to the centre position. Swap sides, and repeat.

4) Cross Body Mountain Climber

Cross-body mountain climbers are one of the best exercises to get rid of muffin top, as they effectively engage the obliques.

This exercise is a great calorie-burner and can help get rid of the flabby parts of the midsection along with reducing body fat. Cross-body mountain climbers can also effectively tone the muscles of your core, legs and arms.

How to do it?

Start off in a high plank position with your legs extended behind you and palms beneath the shoulders. With an engaged core and upright back, bring your left knee towards the right side of your chest.

Immediately bring your knee back to the initial position. Bring your right knee towards the left side of your chest. Swap and repeat. Once you get the hang of the exercise, increase the speed of your leg movements.

5) Hip Twist

The hip twist is one of the most amazing exercises to get rid of muffin top and achieve a slim waistline.

How to do it?

Assume a standard forearm plank position on the ground. Twist your hips towards the right side, and touch your right hip to the ground. Twist towards the left, and touch your left hip to the ground. Swap sides, and repeat.

6) Cable Trunk Rotation

Cable truck rotation can help get rid of muffin top by targeting your obliques and lower back.

How to do it?

Hook the handle on the cable machine such that the handle is in line with your face. Start off with your feet apart at shoulder distance, and engage the core while facing the cable. Grasp the handles with both hands while keeping them straight.

Twist the handle of the cable machine. Bring it downwards towards the left side of your body near the hips while bringing your left knee inwards by bending it. Bring your body back to its initial position in controlled movements.

Repeat the same process on the other side of your body. Swap sides, and repeat. Make sure to keep your back upright and shoulders pulled back throughout the exercise.

