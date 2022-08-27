6 Best Exercises to Get Triceps Like Chris Bumstead

If you want to enhance your arm strength and build massive triceps like Chris Bumstead, you are in the right place.

Bumstead is an IFBB pro classic bodybuilder and the winner of the 2019 Classic Physique Olympia. The three-time Classic Physique Olympia has an enormous body and is known for having huge arms with well-defined triceps.

The tricep muscles have three heads - the long head, medial head, and lateral head.

To build firm and well-shaped triceps like Bumstead, you need to do exercises that target all three heads from every angle. To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most important exercises to help you achieve similar gains like Bumstead.

Top Exercises to get Triceps like Chris Bumstead

Here's a look at the six best exercises to get strong tricep muscles like Chris Bumstead:

1) Rope Pushdown

A rope pushdown is a great triceps exercise that is done with a rope attachment. All you have to do is push the rope to the bottom to fire up your muscles. If you don’t have a cable machine, try the exercise using a resistance band. Simply attach the band to the top of the door, and tie the knot in the band halfway down.

Here’s how to perform a rope pushdown:

Hold the rope at the knotted ends, with your elbows bent at 90 degrees. Make sure your elbows are close to your torso.

Extend your arms, and take your hands down towards the ground, pushing the ropes as you contract your arms.

Bring your forearms back to their initial position, and repeat.

Aim to complete three sets of ten reps.

2) EZ-bar Preacher Curl

The EZ-bar preacher curl is an amazing exercise that isolates the biceps, strengthens the triceps, and is less straining on the wrists.

Here’s how to perform EZ-bar preacher curls:

Sit on the preacher bench with your arms resting in front of you on the pad.

Load the barbell with the desired weight, and hold the EZ bar with an underhand grip, keeping your hands at shoulder-width distance.

Keeping your gaze forward and back straight, take the barbell off the rack, and support it with your arms.

Move the weight up till your forearms are at 90 degrees to the floor. Squeeze your biceps at the top, and lower the weight back to the initial position.

Complete two sets of 10-15 reps.

3) Triceps Dip

The triceps dip is the most challenging yet effective exercise to build massive arm muscles. The key to getting the most out of this exercise is to keep your buttocks close to the bench or chair to prevent pain in the shoulders. It's also important to keep your shoulders away from your ears.

Here’s how to do this exercise:

Sit on a bench with both hands outside your hips and your knees bent. You may also keep your legs extended out if you want to make it more challenging for your muscles.

Lift your body onto your hands, and bend your elbows to lower them down till they get to 90 degrees. Make sure to keep your hips close to the bench.

Keeping your abs engaged, shoulders down, and elbows pointing at the back, push yourself up to the starting position, and repeat.

Complete two sets of 5-10 reps.

4) Dumbbell Skull Crusher

Here’s how to perform dumbbell skull crushers:

Lie on the floor or bench holding dumbbells in both hands at about shoulder distance.

Extend the dumbbells up over your head, with your palms out and thumbs next to your fingers.

Keeping your elbows bent, lower the dumbbells till your elbows are at a 90-degree angle.

Straighten your arms by squeezing them, but do not lock your elbows.

Complete three sets of eight reps.

5) Close Grip Bench Press

Close grip bench press is another great exercise that involves chest movement. It's an amazing exercise if you are working on the chest and tricep muscles in the same workout.

Here’s how to di this exercise:

Lie straight on a bench holding a barbell, with both hands at about shoulder width or closer.

Keeping your elbows bent and the weight hovering over your ribs, press the barbell over your chest, focusing on contracting the forearm muscles.

Lower the barbell, and complete two sets of eight reps.

6) Overhead Extension

The overhead triceps extension can be done while standing or seated; the exercise is more effective and challenging when done seated.

Here’s how to do this exercise:

Sit on a bench or chair, or stand keeping your back straight. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and extend your arms overhead.

Keeping your elbows pointing in the front, lower the dumbbells behind your head till your elbows reach a 90-degree angle.

Straighten your arms, and repeat for two sets of ten reps.

Takeaway

Now that you know some of the best exercises to attain triceps like Chris Bumstead's, incorporate the said workouts into your forearm exercise routine to get the desired results.

If you are just starting out, make sure to use lighter weights, and increase intensity as you build strength. Don’t overdo the aforementioned exercises. Consult a physical therapist before starting the routine if you have any health issues.

