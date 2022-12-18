There are several exercises for hip bursitis owing to the fact that it is quite a common condition, particularly among runners. In this condition, fluid-filled sacs that are situated within your hip joints tend to become inflamed.

Hip bursitis generally occurs due to over-exercising, which leads to wear and tear of the hip joints over a period of time, especially when accompanied by poor form along with lifting heavier weights. Exercises for hip bursitis will help in alleviating pain by strengthening your hip muscles and stabilizing your hips.

We have curated a list of the best exercises for hip bursitis that you should definitely incorporate into your workout routine.

Best Exercises for Hip Bursitis

1. Glute Bridges

Glute bridges are the best exercises for hip bursitis as it will boost the health of your hip joints by working on your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and hip flexors. This exercise will also help in building the strength of the glute muscles.

Here's how to do a glute bridge:

Begin this exercise in a straight lying down position with your feet and back pressed onto the ground.

Your knees should be bent with your feet positioned close to your bottoms.

Keep your palms pressed to the sides for the overall greater support.

Raise your hips upwards so that your body from knees to shoulders is in a straight line.

Hold before gently releasing.

2. Lying Lateral Leg Raises

This is also a highly effective exercise for hip bursitis, which will help in building the strength and stability of side-to-side movement of the legs, an aspect that may often be neglected in your workout routine.

Here's how to do lying lateral leg raises:

Start this exercise by lying down on the ground on left side of your body with the same hand extended for increased balance of the body.

Next, raise your right leg upwards as much as you can for a greater range of motion before bringing it back to the initial position in a controlled movement. Repeat.

Continue on the alternate side.

3. Clamshells

Clamshell exercises are also dynamic exercises for hip bursitis that will tone your inner thighs and strengthen your hip muscles. This exercise is especially for runners.

Here's how to do the clamshell exercise:

Lie down on one side of your body with your knees angled at forty-five degrees and legs stacked over one another.

You can position your head on your lower arm with your hipbones stacked above one another.

Drive your navel to your spine with engaged abdominal muscles.

Raise your upper knee as much as you can while keeping a straight posture of your body and feet close to one another.

Hold before returning to its original position. Repeat.

4. Leg Circles

Leg circles are also incredible exercises for hip bursitis that will help in boosting the range of motion, building strength, and increasing flexibility.

Here's how to do leg circles:

Lie down flat on the ground with your back flat and both legs straightened to the front.

Raise one leg off the ground a few inches, and while keeping it straight, start moving it in circles. Repeat on the opposite side.

You can also perform leg circles with both your legs.

5. Donkey Kicks

Donkey kicks are also great exercises for hip bursitis, which will also boost the power of your lower body.

Here's how to do donkey kicks:

Start this exercise on all fours with both your knees and palms pressed flat on the ground.

Your back should remain flat with your chin slightly tucked into your chest.

Engage your abdominal muscles and do not round your spine.

While keeping your left knee bent at an angle of ninety-degrees, raise it upwards and to the ceiling.

Lower back to the floor and repeat. Continue on the opposite side.

6. Lateral Squats

Lateral squats are also highly efficient exercises for hip bursitis which will strengthen your hip abductors and quadriceps.

Here's how to do lateral squats:

Begin this exercise with your feet positioned apart at a distance wider than your hips.

Drive your hips backward and bend your knees to lower your body into the squatting position.

Press onto your heels to return to the initial position.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned article discusses the best exercises for hip bursitis that you should definitely incorporate into your daily routine.

These exercises for hip bursitis will help in building the strength of your legs and hip muscles which will help in minimizing the probability of getting hip bursitis as well as alleviating the pain associated with the same condition.

Along with incorporating exercises for hip bursitis pain in your routine, it is also recommended that you rest and stretch your body, especially if you are going through taxing workouts.

