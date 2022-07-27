6 Best Exercises for Men to Do Everyday

Some may say there’s nothing as a best exercise for men, but there are certain exercises that can prove to be beneficial if done every day.

When you’re thinking of everyday exercises, you want to target each body part so that all your muscles are active, and you’re ready for the day. Muscle activation does not require heavy weights or machines. You can do these exercises using your bodyweight as resistance.

Best Exercises for Men to do Every Day

Here are six exercises that can pump each muscle group daily. You do not need a machine, but a pull-up bar can be useful for some of these exercises. Let's get started:

1) Push-up

This is the most common bodyweight exercise one can think of. You can do push-ups every day to pump the pectoral and tricep muscles.

If you keep your palms shoulder-width or slightly wider, you’ll be focusing on your chest. If you keep your palms close to one another, you’ll be able to work on your triceps - close-grip push ups.

However, if you elevate your hips and legs, the push-up will work on your shoulders. This form is known as a pike push-up.

2) Pull-up

If you have a pull-up bar at home, you can use the same to work on your lat muscles.

Pull-ups are often used as warm-ups on back days but also as finisher exercises. You can keep your hands shoulder-width or wider, but both work on your back muscles too.

3) Squat

When you focus on exercises for men or any exercise for that matter that can be done everyday, squats are a must. Squats work on your lower body - quads, hamstrings and calves.

If you keep your legs shoulder-width, you’ll work on your quads. If you keep them wider and take the position of sumo squats, you’ll work on your hamstrings. You can also work on your calves when you’re doing squats, but ideally, calves don’t need any bend in the knees.

4) Dips

Dips are another bodyweight exercise you can do every day to help with growing your arms at home. You can use a simple chair or bench to do this exercise.

However, make sure you lower your body as much as possible before pushing yourself back up. That way, you’ll ensure a much-needed stretch of your triceps, enabling muscle growth and endurance.

5) Chin-ups

When you work on your triceps, you cannot forget your biceps. If you have a pull-up bar at home or have access to one, do use it for chin-ups. This is another exercise for men that can be done at home.

You’ll need to keep your palms close together, and use your biceps to pull yourself upward. You must maintain tension on the bicep muscles at all times and control the negatives to trigger muscle growth.

6) Crunches

When exercises for men are the focus, you shouldn’t neglect your abdominal muscles. It’s important to work on them to develop core strength, which is essential for balance, stability and several compound movements.

You can do normal sit-ups, bicycle crunches, leg raises, side bending and planks as a core routine at home.

