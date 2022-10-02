6 Best Exercises for Men to Get Rid of ‘Dad Bod’

Dad bod is one of the most common problematic areas for men as they get older, with the added stress and drop in their fitness. Dad bod is when men lose some of the muscle mass and gain a giant belly. It might begin with an extra inch here and there, which then spirals out of control.

If you want to get rid of dad bod, it's important to start with strength training and aerobic activity regularly. It might seem daunting, especially when you are jumping back into a workout after a long break, but the results will make it worth the effort.

How to Get Rid of Dad Bod?

Here, we have curated a list of the six best and most effective exercises that you can do to get rid of that dad bod:

1) Cable Resistance Crunch

Cable resistance crunches are one of the dynamic exercises that can help you get rid of dad bod by working the deeper abdominal muscles along with enhancing core strength.

How to do it?

With the cable rope on the highest pulley setting, clutch the rope attachment in an overhand grip.

Bring the attachment to your face before hinging down from your hips and chin tucked inward.

With tightened abs, pull your shoulders to your pelvis.

With your abs contracted, bring your body back to its initial position. Repeat.

2) Mountain Climber

Mountain climber helps in burning calories along and maximizing the toning of the legs and core muscles.

How to do it?

Start off in a high plank position with your body, creating a straight line and core engaged.

Bring one knee towards the chest before quickly alternating and bringing the other one to the chest while returning the first one to the initial position.

Repeat.

3) Back Extension Machine Exercise

This back extension exercise helps get rid of a dad body by helping you reduce the fat from your belly and lower back.

How to do it?

Position your thighs on the pad, with your feet secured and in alignment with the knees.

Straighten your arms towards the ground before moving upwards to make sure the hips, shoulders, and spine are in line.

Bend down from your waist to touch the floor before assuming the starting position.

Repeat.

4) Walking Lunge

Walking lunge is a great bodyweight exercise that works on the leg and core muscles along with boosting body stability and balance.

How to do it?

Start off in an erect standing position before bringing one foot to the front and descending into the lunging position.

Your rear knee should almost touch the floor while your front thighs are parallel to the ground.

Pushing through the front heel, bring your body into a standing position and your rear leg to the front.

Repeat.

5) Side Plank

Side plank can help get rid of dad body by reducing fat from the waist and targeting the obliques.

How to do it?

Position yourself on the left side of the body as your legs are stacked over each other and extended out.

Keep your left elbow beneath your wrists, and hold your body up by pressing the weight onto your arm.

Make sure your shoulders are in alignment with your wrists and elbows. With an engaged core, raise your body off the ground so that it creates a diagonal straight line.

Place the other hand on your hips and hold. Change sides, and repeat.

6) Bodyweight Squat

Bodyweight squats help in getting rid of dad bod by targeting the lower body, especially the abdominal and leg muscles.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright standing position with your feet apart at hip distance and back erect.

Bring your arms straight to the front at shoulder height and parallel to each other.

With a tight core, descend into the squatting position till your hips are parallel to the ground by bending your knees and pushing your hips back.

Back into the starting position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are some of the best ones you can incorporate into your workout regime to get rid of dad bod. They will help you burn calories and maximize toning in areas, such as the belly and back.

Other benefits include improved cardiorespiratory fitness, strengthened muscles, enhanced stamina, and more. Considering the same, you should include these exercises in your regular routine to get rid of a dad bod.

