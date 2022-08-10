6 Best Exercises to Train Your Hamstrings for Long Jump

Training for the long jump requires equal focus on strength training and power workouts. You can jump your best if you effectively engage your lower body muscles like quads and hamstrings.

Though slow power workouts like leg presses or bodyweight exercises like squats and lunges can be used to train for the long jump, you must incorporate explosive plyometric activities into your workouts if you want to increase your long jump abilities.

Read on for directions on how to long jump properly, advice on how to leap higher, and recommendations on how to get fit.

Best Exercises to Prepare for Long Jump

1) Single leg deadlifts with jump

This challenging workout improves the long jump as you quickly hop up with one leg at a time. If this maneuver is too challenging, practice the plyo reverse lunge with a jump first.

Here is how to do it:

Put your right foot behind you as you stand. Avoid placing your foot on the ground if at all feasible.

As you lean forward, make sure your torso is parallel to the ground.

Your right hand should be extended towards the ground.

Raise your right foot to the hip height behind you.

Jump straight up with a powerful left foot lift.

Raise your left arm overhead and your right knee in front of you at the same time.

Go back to the beginning place.

Work each side for 2-4 sets of 3–10 repetitions.

2) Burpees

Strength, stamina, and cardiovascular fitness are all improved by this activity. Burpees improve your long jump since they work every muscle in your body.

Here is how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, then squat by bringing your hips back and down.

Put your palms slightly inside your feet on the floor in front of you.

Back into a high plank, jump, stroll, or step with both feet.

Do a pushup.

Until you're back in a squat, jump, walk, or step both feet in the direction of your hands.

Suddenly leap up and raise your arms in the air.

Perform 1-2 sets of 10–16 reps.

3) Squat Jumps

By jumping explosively during this workout, you will rely on the strength of your torso, hips, and legs. This will help you prepare for the long jump.

Here is how to do it:

Your arms should be by your side while you stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Pull down your shoulder blades and shoulders.

To maintain your lower back straight, engage your core. Your knees should be slightly bent.

Slowly squat down until your heels are almost off the ground by lowering your hips down and back.

Maintaining a modest forward hip hinge will help you maintain a straight spine.

Take a brief pause in the lowered posture.

Jump up forcefully, simultaneously engaging your hips, knees, and ankles.

Pull your knees up to your torso while you are in the air.

Prior to moving your weight back towards your heels, land as softly as you can on the middle of your foot. Move your pelvis back and down when you land to assist them absorb the impact.

Do 2-4 sets of 6–12 repetitions.

4) Hamstring slides

With a Hamstring Slide, you may develop your hamstring in two different ways: as a knee flexor and as a hip extender.

Here is how to do it:

Lay on your back with your knees bent to 90 degrees and your heels resting on the backs of your knees.

Sliders for exercise should have heels on them. You can put your heels on some socks on a wooden floor if you're doing this at home.

By squeezing your glutes, you may elevate your hips and bring your heels down so that your legs are virtually fully extended.

After that, put your heels back under your knees by flexing your hamstrings, then repeat.

5) Razor Curl

A small variation of the Nordic curl, the razor curl requires you to keep your hips flexed. Flexing the hip helps the hamstrings contract more forcefully.

Here is how to do it:

Use a barbell or other piece of equipment to anchor your lower body, or ask a training partner to hold your feet.

Keep your hips slightly flexed during the entire exercise.

Controlling the eccentric as you fall forward, lightly contact the earth.

If you're beginning to make it easier, use your hands to aid with the concentric.

6) Single-leg stability ball curl

The turbulence of the stability ball raises the demands for stabilization, which puts additional strain on your muscles and makes you more conscious of your long jump technique.

Here is how to do it:

Your glutes should be contracted as you lie on your back, both feet on a stability ball, one leg bent.

Lift one leg off the ball while lifting your hips.

At this point, use the working leg to curl the ball towards your butt.

Repeat while lowering your hips to the ground as you slowly reverse the motions.

By strengthening your stability, strength, and agility, these workouts and advice can help you train for the long jump.

Include strength and aerobic workouts in your weekly schedule in addition to jump training. Try to engage in a moderate-intensity exercise for at least 30 minutes each day.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried long jump? Yess!! No 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman