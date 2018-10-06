6 Best Hip Exercises for Women To Get That Perfect Curve

Natalie Gulbis Exercise Shoot

Training your hips has more benefits than just increasing lower back stability and athletic performance. Let us not ignore the fact that a perfect workout will get you curvy and perky hips that you have always wanted. Because you use this part of your body in every activity that you do, it is necessary to not only shape it but also strengthen it. We will look at some hips exercises that will help you achieve both, shape and strength. Before we get into the workout, let us look at some pointers that you must keep in mind.

1. In order to get maximum results, always keep in mind that water is extremely important. Stay hydrated, as that will give you the energy to go all out. Further, water also detoxifies your system and keeps you glowing.

2. Two things are very important before and after the workout: warm up and cool down. The first one gets you in the mood while the latter brings your body back to normal. Cardio helps with your warm-ups and it is pretty flexible as you can choose what you like. Mild stretching helps you cool down.

3. Always have a plan. Even if we tell you that hip exercises should be done 3-4 times a week, plan in advance as to when will you be doing it. It is very important to be consistent with your efforts if you genuinely want to see results.

4. When doing hip exercises, the distance between your feet and the level of elevation matters. Keep this in mind and incorporate them in your workout.

5. Your posture, before, during and after the workout, is very important. Avoid slouching and keep your back straight while exercising.

Now, let us look at some of the best hip exercises to get a perfect curvy backside

Exercise #1

Plank with Leg Raises

Instructions:

Step 1: Get down on all your fours. Push your legs back such that your wrists are directly under your shoulders and your body is forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Keep your core engaged. Now, bend your elbows and place your forearms on the floor.

Step 2: Without bending your knees and elbows, lift your right leg off the floor. Take it as high as you can.

Step 3: Hold it for a second and bring it back to the initial position. Repeat the same movement for your left leg. This makes 1 rep.

Do 3 sets of 15 reps each.

