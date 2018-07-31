Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 Best Home Workouts For Abs To Get Ripped Abs

73   //    31 Jul 2018, 21:27 IST

Toning the abdominal muscles and building ripped abs is the goal of every fitness enthusiast. Primarily, one addresses this with a singular approach that focuses on lifting weights and using ab machines at the local gym.

However, one could tone the abdomen in the comfort of their home by performing exercises that activate the target muscle group with only the bodyweight. In addition, these workouts are very effective in improving the overall balance and flexibility of the body while also reducing the fat found in the abdomen region.

Nevertheless, always remember to have a productive warm-up session before starting the highly personalised training program to flex to muscles and improve overall blood circulation.

Let us shed some light on the six best workouts that you could perform the comfort of your home to build ripped abdominal muscles.

#1 Bicycle Crunch

The bicycle crunch is an advanced variation of the regular crunch that not only targets the core but also activates the obliques with enhanced precision.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a supine position and place your arms on the side. The legs should be fully extended and be kept close to each other.

Step 2: Place your palms behind the head without interlocking the fingers.

Step 3: Bring your left knee towards the chest while simultaneously moving your right elbow. Ensure that they touch each other above the abdomen, which can be achieved by twisting the torso.

Step 4: Hold for a moment and return to the initial position. Repeat the same motion on the other side to complete one rep.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tips: Focus on a proper form and avoid any unnecessary jerks while performing the bicycle crunch. Let your torso do the work; do not pull your head forward to avoid a neck injury.

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
