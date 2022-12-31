6 Best Inner Chest Exercises to Get Totally Ripped

The best inner chest exercises to get a ripped body are just chest exercises that will workout your entire chest properly.

The inner chest muscles cannot be developed through isolation, and you will need exercises that target your chest muscle group as a whole. There are plenty of exercises with which you can target your pectoral muscles, and by following these along with a proper diet, you can easily build your inner chest.

Best Inner Chest Exercises You Can Do

Check out some of the best inner chest exercises you can do. You can also check out these chest exercises to grow stubborn pecs.

1) Diamond Push-Ups

The first on our list of best inner chest exercises is the diamond push-up, which is a bodyweight workout you can do to strengthen your inner chest muscles.

Instructions:

With your hands and toes on the ground and your body in a rigid, straight line from your heels to your head, assume the pushup position.

The exact distance between your hands should be whatever feels comfortable to you and won't aggravate your elbows.

Bring your hands together so that the tips of your index fingers and thumbs are almost touching each other.

Your hands will be spread apart, forming what looks like a diamond.

To slowly lower yourself to the ground, bend your elbows.

Press back up forcefully to complete elbow extension when your chest touches your hands.

Try to bring your hands even closer together as you press up, but don't actually move them.

Instead, just tense your muscles and concentrate on tightening the muscles inside your chest.

Working out your chest can give you a toned and sculpted look (Image via Pexels @Andrea Piacquadio)

2) Pec Fly Machine

This is one of the best inner chest exercises you can do to get well-defined and toned chest muscles. The exercise will give you a good chest pump. Remember to pay more attention to the final squeeze than to the wider part. For the end-range squeeze, this might entail using less force to ensure full range of motion.

Instructions:

Sit down on a pec fly machine to start performing pec flies.

With your palms facing forward and your thumbs facing up, hold the handles with your arms extended to the side.

To complete the repetition, tightly clasp your hands and arms together.

Go back to the starting place.

For the desired number of reps, repeat.

3) Bear Plank Chest Press

The third in our list of best inner chest exercises is this one, which can be done using a cable machine or resistance bands. To maintain balance, you'll also need to recruit your abs, lower back muscles, and glutes.

Instructions:

Holding the cable handles or bands, position yourself in a bear plank position.

Shift one arm back to your torso while keeping your hips and shoulders parallel to the ground.

Keep your back straight and your body in a square position as you pause and then press downward.

Diamond push ups are one of the best inner chest exercises you can do (Image via Pexels @Nathan Cowley)

4) T-Bench Fly

This variation of the fly exercise is one of the best inner chest exercises you can do. Fly exercises are great for adding resistance to the adduction movement that is necessary to train your inner chest muscles. This variation resolves some of the issues in the dumbbell chest fly exercise, and will enable you to lift heavier weights while protecting your joints.

Instructions:

As you position yourself on a flat weight bench, hold a pair of dumbbells and rest your shoulders in the shape of a "T" on the pad.

Squeeze your glutes and abs to lift your torso up after pressing your shoulders into the bench.

With your feet flat on the ground, your body should be aligned in a straight line from shoulder to knee.

Dumbbells are raised straight up and then placed in a neutral position (palms facing each other).

It will take 3 to 4 seconds to lower the weight by opening up your elbows. You can take a quick rest on the bench.

To fly the weights back up to the starting position, tighten your chest.

5) Squeeze Press

The squeeze press is quite similar to the dumbbell bench press, with just one small modification - the dumbbells are maintained in contact with one another the entire time. You can use hex dumbbells to make the exercise one of the best inner chest exercises. Focus on your inner chest to work it out.

Instructions:

As you would for a dumbbell bench press, recline back on the bench.

On your chest, squeeze the weights together. It helps if they are hex-style weights, as was mentioned above.

Keeping the squeeze, lift the weight directly up.

Return to the starting position and repeat for as many reps as directed by your trainer.

Perform these exercises regularly to build an amazing chest (Image via Pexels @Korhan Er)

6) Cross Band Push-Up with Band

The last on our list of best inner chest exercises is this push-up variation that you can do with a band. The cross body movement is quite essential for working out your inner chest.

Instructions:

Perform a usual pushup with a band in one hand.

However, once you've completed the rep, pick up the hand holding the band and cross it over the other hand until you can place it flat on the ground on the opposite side. This will cause the chest to briefly contract with incredible force.

Reposition the hand to its original position by picking it up.

Takeaway

These are some of the best inner chest exercises you can do to lend definition and tone to your chest muscles. For more chest exercises, check out these full chest exercises to build strength and size.

Poll : 0 votes