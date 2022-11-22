You've probably heard the term "pecs," but you may not know exactly what they are or how to get a work out targeting them. Chest muscles can be tricky to grow and often require special attention from gym-goers who want to build a well-rounded physique.

Below, we'll explore some of the best chest exercises to grow your pectoral muscles and get that sculpted chest you've always wanted.

Top 5 Exercises for Building Bigger Pecs

If you want to build up your chest muscles, try these 5 exercises.

1. Barbell Bench Press

The barbell bench press is the most basic exercise for building chest muscles, and for good reason. It's a great strength-building exercise that works your pecs, shoulders, and triceps all at once.

How should you do it?

Lie down on a flat bench with your back flat on the floor and your feet firmly planted on the floor in front of you.

Hold a weight plate or dumbbell in both hands at arm's length above your chest.

Slowly lower the weights until they touch each other (or just short of touching), then push them back up to arm’s length again while breathing out through pursed lips.

2. Dumbbell Bench Press

The dumbbell bench press is similar to the barbell bench press, but it allows you to bring the dumbbells in toward your body. It is one of the most basic chest exercises.

Dumbbells are also easier to perform for pecs because they aren’t connected by a rod.

How should you do it?

Grab a dumbbell, lie on a flat bench, and lift the weight above your head.

As you lower it toward your chest, keep your arm straight.

When you reach 90 degrees of flexion, pause briefly before pressing back up again until reaching full extension—that's one rep!

Repeat for 8–12 reps if using two weights, and 6–10 if using just one.

3. Explosive Push-Ups

Explosive push-ups are a great option for those looking to build your pecs. They're more challenging than regular push-ups, and thus more effective at building muscle.

How should you do it?

You'll need to start in the top position of a normal push-up: arms locked out and hands on the ground directly under your shoulders.

From here, rapidly lower yourself until your chest is 1 in off the floor—or just barely touching it—before pushing yourself back up again as fast as possible.

Repeat this motion 20 times per set.

4. Incline Bench Press

Inclines target both upper pecs as well as triceps—but they can also hit delts harder than flat presses if done properly. The key is engaging muscles like serratus anterior (which helps stabilize shoulders) and anterior deltoid (which moves arms forward).

How should you do it?

Lay on an incline bench set to a 45-degree angle.

Place your feet firmly on the floor and grab the barbell with an overhand grip (palms facing you).

Lift the bar off of its rack and lower it to just above your chest, then raise it back up until your arms are fully extended.

If you’re using dumbbells instead of a barbell, keep them at shoulder level throughout each rep.

Repeat until fatigued or for 8–12 reps.

5. Decline Bench Press

The decline bench press is a chest exercise that targets the upper and lower regions of the pectoral muscles. It can also be used to strengthen your triceps, shoulders, and even your abs if you do it correctly.

This is an advanced chest exercise that should be done after mastering flat bench presses, incline bench presses, and dips.

How should you do it?

To perform this exercise, sit on an adjustable bench with a decline seat.

Unrack the weight and lower it until it touches your lower chest or the upper abdominal region.

If you allow your elbows to drift outward, you will be placing excessive stress on the shoulder joints.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for the best chest exercises to build your pecs, we hope that this list has given you plenty of options. Remember that there are many different ways to make progress in your fitness journey and everyone’s body responds differently to exercise. The most important thing is that you find what works well for you.

