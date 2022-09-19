6 Best Kettlebell Exercises for Women to Level Up Their Workout

Kettlebell exercises are functional workouts that provide a plethora of benefits to the overall health and fitness of the body.

The benefits include enhanced functional movements, burning calories, torching fat from the body, strengthened muscles, toning, and more.

Kettlebell Exercises for Women

We have designed a list of the six best kettlebell exercises women can incorporate in their workout routine to up their fitness game:

1) Kettlebell Dead Clean

This is one of the best and most effective kettlebell exercises that can up your fitness game by working on both the upper and lower body along with the core region. The kettlebell dead clean can help in building explosive power in the lower body as well as burn a decent amount of calories.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright standing position with your feet hip-distance apart while your toes are slightly turned outward.

Position the kettlebell between your feet before squatting down to clutch the weight with one hand as the other arm is extended either at the front or on the side.

Drive through your legs to bring your body into a standing position, and bring the kettlebell towards your waist before shooting it straight to the rack position.

Bring the weight back to its initial position. Repeat.

2) One-Hand Kettlebell Deadlift

Hand kettlebell deadlifts are one of the fabulous kettlebell exercises for women, as they recruit the core muscles and build strength. This exercise also helps in reducing the risk of injury while boosting body stability.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright standing position with a kettlebell between your legs.

Hinge down at your hips, and bend your knees to grab the weight with one hand while the other one is extended to the side.

Press through your heels to assume the starting position. Repeat.

3) Kettlebell Gorilla Row

The kettlebell gorilla row is a decent and effective kettlebell exercise women can include in their workout regimen. This exercise helps in activating several muscle groups across the body while boosting the back health.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright standing position with your feet apart wider than hip distance, with two kettlebells positioned between your legs.

Hinge down from your hips with your back flat, and grab a kettlebell in each hand. Ensure you align your shoulders over your hips and hips over your knees.

With rolled back shoulders, raise one kettlebell off the ground, and bring it towards your upper torso.

Return the first weight to the ground before rowing the other one to your upper body. Repeat.

4) Kettlebell Floor Press

This is another effective kettlebell exercise women can incorporate in their workout routine to tone and strengthen their upper body. This exercise can also help in enhancing grip strength.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the lying position on the ground, with the soles of your feet on the ground and knees bent.

Make sure your back and head remain pressed on the ground throughout the movement.

Grab the kettlebell with your left hand, and push it towards the ceiling before bringing it back to the starting position..

Change sides, and repeat.

5) Kettlebell Goblet Lunge

This is a fabulous kettlebell exercise that can help strengthen the leg muscles along with the glutes and core region. Kettlebell goblet lunges can boost the body's stability and balance.

How to do it?

Start off with your feet shoulder-distance apart while clutching the kettlebell with both hands at the front of your chest.

Make sure your elbows are pointing towards the ground, and the glutes are engaged.

With your left leg, take a big step to the back, and bring your left knee to the ground with your front knee bent at 90 degrees.

Bring your body to the starting position. Change sides, and repeat.

6) Half-Kneeling Halo

This is one of the most underrated yet effective kettlebell exercises women can include in their workout routine. It can help in building significant shoulder and arm strength along with enhancing body stability.

How to do it?

Start off in a high kneeling position on the ground with your legs slightly apart, core tightened, and clutching the kettlebell from the handle in both hands.

Make sure your elbows are pointed straight to the ground in this position.

With your shoulders down and chest lifted, start with the rotating movement of the kettlebell at eye level around your head. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned kettlebell exercises can up the fitness game of women by enhancing functional movements.

Some of the other benefits of incorporating kettlebell exercises into your workout regimen include improved functional and grip strength, and activation of multiple muscles.

Considering the above points, you should include the aforementioned kettlebell exercises in your workout routine.

