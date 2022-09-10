6 Best Upper Body Exercises for Men Using Kettlebell

Kettlebell is a versatile equipment, whether you want to do lower or upper body exercises.

Upper body exercises with kettlebells provide a multitude of benefits, including strengthened body, toned muscles, muscle gain, better synergy between the upper body and lower body, and more. Regularly performing these exercises can also help in building greater range of motion and stability.

Upper Body Exercises with Kettlebell

We have created a list of the six best upper body exercises with kettlebells men can incorporate in their workout routine:

1) Kettlebell Bent Over Row

Kettlebell bent over row is an upper body exercises that can help promote muscle growth in the shoulders and chest muscles, especially emphasizing traps and lats. This exercise can also help in developing core strength along with development of deadlift strength.

How to do it?

Start off in the standing position with your feet hip-distance apart while holding the kettlebell at the side.

Hinge down at the hips, and fold your upper body forward so that the upper body is almost parallel to the ground below.

With an engaged lats, pull the weight towards your chest, and with control, lower it back to the starting position..

Change sides and repeat.

2) Kettlebell Snatch

Kettlebell snatch is also one of the most efficient upper body exercises. It involves explosive movement which also works the lower body.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with your feet hip-distance apart and core engaged.

Hold the kettlebell in any hand, and bring it to shoulder level with your arms extended.

With force, drive the weight in between your legs by hinging it down at your body before bringing it back to shoulder level and driving it straight over your head.

Repeat.

3) Kettlebell Curl

Kettlebell curls are a simple upper body exercise men can incorporate in their workout routine. The simple movement of this exercise can help in building strength and boosting muscle growth.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position, with an upright back and feet hip-distance apart.

Grasp the weight with both hands as the bell faces towards the floor.

With an engage core and tightened biceps, bring the kettlebell to chest level by bending your elbows.

Return the weight back to the center position. Repeat.

4) Kettlebell Renegade Row

This exercise targets the core and shoulder muscles.

How to do it?

Assume the push-up position on the ground while grasping the weight in both hands.

Drive the left side of the kettlebell to your shoulders before bringing it back to the initial position..

Change sides, and repeat.

5) Kettlebell Suitcase Carry

This is a fabulous upper body exercise to build core strength and correct muscle asymmetry. It can also help build grip strength, coordination, and muscle conditioning.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with your shoulders rolled back, core engaged, back erect, and feet pressed on the ground.

Grasp the kettlebell in any hand, and position it on the side.

Start walking forward without tilting your body to any side.

Change sides, and repeat.

6) Kettlebell Upright Row

This is a dynamic upper body exercise that increases the range of motion and builds core stability while enhancing coordination. It also promotes muscle growth in the upper body.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with your back erect, feet hip-distance apart and kettlebell between your feet.

Hinge down at your hips to grasp the kettlebell with both hands, and position it in the front.

Bring the kettlebell above your chin level by bending your elbows to the side before returning it back to the starting position.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises with kettlebells can provide several benefits that include toned muscles, shredded body, enhanced stability, increased range of motion, improved posture, torching fat, and burning a high number of calories.

The use of kettlebells for upper body exercises can also help reduce the risks associated with lower back injury by reducing the weight on the back.

The aforementioned exercises can provide a functional workout to make your daily activities easier and improve your athletic and sports performance. Considering these benefits, you should include them in your workout.

