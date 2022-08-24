6 Best Kettlebell Swing Variation Exercises for Arm Strength

Kettlebell swings are a fabulous all-around workout for increasing strength and developing the posterior chain, including the glutes, hamstrings, and back.

Studies have shown that these workouts stimulate the same cardiac and metabolic responses as jogging without putting as much strain on the knees.

When used correctly, kettlebells target the entire body and treat it as a single, fully functional unit. In other words, the arms develop, as they're used as an extension of the torso in most kettlebell workouts.

Best Kettlebell Swing Variations

Do kettlebell swings appeal to you, but you'd like to try something different? Here are six kettlebell swing variations you may try:

The swing variants mentioned below will help strengthen the body, tone the arms and legs, and enhance performance. Let's get started:

1) Single Arm Kettlebell Swing

While enhancing stability and balance, this kettlebell swing variation works the shoulders, back, hips, glutes, and legs.

Instructions:

Put your feet shoulder-width apart, and bend your knees slightly as you stand.

Hold the kettlebell with one hand between your legs in an overhand grip.

Arc your lower back while gazing straight ahead. The kettlebell should be behind your legs when you bend at the hips.

Pushing forward with your hips while squeezing your glutes will help you raise the kettlebell. To increase momentum, swing your other arm.

Bend at the hips, and slightly bend your knees as the weight returns to being supported by your legs.

When the kettlebell is between your legs, alternate your hands.

2) Kettlebell Forward Travel Swing

This variation of kettlebell swings help you move across the floor. It undoubtedly requires you to use your legs.

Instructions:

As you stand, space your feet shoulder-width apart, and bend your knees just a little.

Hold the kettlebell with both hands in an overhand grip in between your legs.

Arc your lower back while looking directly ahead. Till the kettlebell is behind your legs, squat while bending at the hips.

Pushing your hips forward while contracting your glutes will help you raise the kettlebell.

As the weight hits its maximum, advance two small steps.

Bend at your hips, and flex your knees a bit as the weight swings back between your legs.

3) American Kettlebell Swing

You'll strengthen the shoulders, back muscles, hips, glutes, and legs with American kettlebell swings. You can work your whole body out on one swing.

Instructions:

Your feet should be somewhat broader than hip-width apart as you stand.

With your arms extended in front of the body and palms facing down, grasp the kettlebell handle with both hands.

Drive your hips back while keeping the knees slightly bent.

Swing the kettlebell with a powerful forward hip push. End with your arms and kettlebell raised overhead rather than coming to a stop at eye level.

4) Double Kettlebell Swing

The weight put on your body is increased by holding a kettlebell in each hand. You'll be put to the test in terms of your forearms, back, glutes, quads, and back muscles.

Instructions:

Put one hand with a neutral grip on each kettlebell while standing with your feet hip-width apart.

With the help of your lats, sling the kettlebells back through your legs.

By pushing your hips forward, stand up quickly.

The kettlebells should start to descend after a brief pause at the top.

Incorporate the kettlebells between your legs.

5) Lateral Swing

The muscles of the hamstrings, glutes, quadriceps, latissimus dorsi, and shoulders benefit from lateral kettlebell swings, as do the deltoids and latissimus dorsi, with the aid of an active core.

Instructions:

Squat down from a standing position, with your legs just wider than shoulder-width.

Use your left hand to hold the kettlebell. As you swiftly stand up, swing the kettlebell laterally to your left while thrusting your hips up towards the ceiling.

As the kettlebell falls back to the ground due to gravity, squat low.

6) Kettlebell Snatch

The snatch works the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, core, upper back, shoulders, and grip while increasing aerobic capacity and coordination.

Instructions:

Hold a kettlebell in one hand, between your legs. Squat half way down.

To thrust upwards, use your hips and knees.

Push the kettlebell up till your arm is absolutely straight after rotating your hand and pushing it up to shoulder height.

Swing the kettlebell back between your legs as you return to the semi-squat stance.

Takeaway

It's important to keep in mind that there are various ways to swing a bell. The aforementioned variants will get you far, but there are many more swings to learn. Practice; try new things, and always treat your body and the bell with respect.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Do you include kettlebell swings in your routine? Yess!! No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav