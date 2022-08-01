6 Best Kneeling Exercises for Beginners

Kneeling exercises are not usually recommended by trainers. Most of these exercises require you to either stand up or lie down. However, there are other ways to challenge your body. Kneeling and half-kneeling positions enhance balance and core stability while building strength.

Kneeling exercises enhance core stability and hip mobility, and bring more attention to the working muscles. You can increase your strength, balance and performance by performing kneeling exercises in the tall kneeling and half kneeling positions.

In the tall kneeling position (kneeling on both knees), you'll have increased glute strength and endurance due to the prolonged engagement of your glutes. It can also improve your balance, core stability and hip mobility.

In the half kneeling position, you can move your hips and shoulders without the pelvis and lower back overcompensating. If you’re experiencing lower back pain, this position can help.

Kneeling Exercises for Beginners

Check out these six kneeling exercises for beginners:

1) Bird Dog

This is a great exercise to improve balance and straighten the spine. It works out your core muscles and also helps tone down your arms and legs.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by kneeling on both knees with your hands shoulder-width apart on the soft surface.

Lift your right knee, and stretch the leg back while simultaneously elevating your left hand and extending your arm forward at shoulder level, looking straight ahead (not down).

To stay balanced, and keep the position for ten seconds, concentrate on an object in front of you (or your hand).

Repeat with the right hand or arm extended and the left knee or leg in the air. Repeat ten times.

2) Step-ups with Arm Circles

Step-ups work out your legs and buttocks. Arm circles help to loosen up your shoulders and improve blood circulation. They also improve the muscle tone in your arms.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Kneel on your left knee, with your right leg stretched in a lunge and arms out to the sides at shoulder height.

Starting with your right foot, straighten your legs; stand up, and perform clockwise arm circles.

Continue for nine more repetitions.

Immediately switch to kneeling on your right knee and pressing off with your left foot for ten repetitions while performing counterclockwise Arm Circles.

3) Ball Chop

This exercise is excellent for building up your upper body and obliques muscles.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Hold the medicine ball above your head as you kneel on your left knee, with your right leg in a lunge position.

In addition to rotating to the right, drive the ball diagonally across your body towards your right hip.

Repeat nine more times while slowly returning to the starting position.

Do ten Ball Chops while changing kneeling positions such that your left leg is now in a lunge stance.

4) Knee-Elevated Ball Rollout

Rather than rolling out the ball while normally squatting on both knees, this activity puts your balance and core strength to the test. The hip flexors and core muscles benefit from the exercise as well.

Here's how you do this kneeling exercise:

To begin, kneel on both knees, and place both hands on top of the ball.

Raise your right knee as you roll the ball back and forth while extending your arms.

Repeat this motion ten times.

Repeat while lifting your left knee into the air.

5) Kneeling Overhead Press

This exercise is a good one to increase the size and strength of your shoulders, triceps and traps. It also works out your core, obliques, traverse abdominals, lower back, spine stabilisers and glutes.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by kneeling on your right knee, with your left leg extended in a lunge stance, one dumbbell in your left hand on your shoulder and your right arm extended laterally to shoulder height (placing you in an unstable position that will effectively engage the core muscles while pressing the dumbbell overhead 10 times).

Alternately, while kneeling on your left knee, perform ten overhead presses with your right hand or left arm extended.

6) Kneeling Dumbbell Row

Kneeling dumbbell rows can give you a stronger back and improved posture.

Here's how you do this exercise:

For this arm, back and core strengthening workout, use one dumbbell.

On both knees, start in a modified push-up position, with the dumbbell by your right side.

Raise your right leg; bring the dumbell to your waist with your right hand in a neutral grip; pause, and squeeze your shoulder blades together.

Lower gradually, and do nine more repetitions.

Switch right away by bending your left knee and ten times pulling the dumbbell to your waist with your left hand.

Takeaway

Include the aforementioned kneeling exercises in your daily routine for an interesting and fun change as well as challenge.

