6 Best Pilates Abs Exercises For A Super-Strong Core

Pilates abs exercises are extremely important for building a strong and muscular core. Pilates is a popular form of exercise that aims to strengthen the body, improve flexibility, and enhance overall physical fitness. One of the primary benefits of Pilates is its ability to target and tone the abdominal muscles, which are essential for maintaining proper posture, balance, and stability.

As you progress and become more comfortable with Pilates exercises, you can increase the difficulty by adding in additional repetitions, holding the positions for longer periods of time, or incorporating small weights or resistance bands. You can also mix and match these exercises with other Pilates moves or incorporate them into a full-body Pilates workout.

In this article, we will highlight six of the best Pilates abs exercises that can help you achieve a super-strong core.

Best Pilates Abs Exercises For A Super-Strong Core

1) The Hundred

The Hundred is a classic Pilates exercise that works the entire core, including the abs, obliques, and lower back muscles.

To do this exercise,

Lie on your back, with your legs extended and your arms by your sides.

Lift your head, shoulders, and legs off the ground, and pump your arms up and down while simultaneously contracting your abs.

Aim to do 100 pumps, taking breaks as needed.

The 100s are a great exercise to add to your pilates routine! (Image via pexels/Alexy Almond)

2) Single Leg Circles

Single Leg Circles is a Pilates exercise that targets the abs and obliques while also improving flexibility and balance.

To do this exercise,

Lie on your back with your arms extended by your sides and your right leg lifted off the ground.

Slowly trace a circle with your right leg, making sure to keep your abs engaged and your hips stable.

Complete 10 circles in one direction, then switch directions and do another 10 circles.

Repeat on the left side.

3) Double Leg Stretch

Double Leg Stretch is a Pilates exercise that targets the abs and lower back muscles while also strengthening the hip flexors.

To do this exercise,

Lie on your back with your legs extended and your arms by your sides.

Lift your head, shoulders, and legs off the ground, and reach your arms and legs towards the ceiling.

As you exhale, lift your head and shoulders off the ground and stretch your arms and legs out to the sides.

As you inhale, bring your arms and legs back to the starting position. Repeat for 8-12 reps.

The double leg stretch is a must in your pilates workout! (Image via pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

4) Scissor

Scissor is a Pilates abs exercise that targets the abs, obliques, and lower back muscles while also improving flexibility and balance.

To do this exercise,

Lie on your back with your arms extended by your sides and your legs lifted off the ground.

Lift your head, shoulders, and upper back off the ground, and alternate crossing your legs over each other as you exhale.

Make sure to keep your abs engaged and your hips stable.

Repeat for 8-12 reps.

5) Roll Up

Roll Up is a Pilates abs exercise that targets the abs and lower back muscles while also improving flexibility and coordination.

To do this exercise,

Lie on your back with your legs extended and your arms by your sides.

Lift your head, shoulders, and upper back off the ground, and reach your arms towards your toes.

As you exhale, use your abs to roll up to a seated position, keeping your arms extended.

As you inhale, slowly roll back down to the starting position.

Repeat for 8-12 reps.

6) Reverse Tabletop

Reverse Tabletop is a Pilates abs exercise that targets the abs, obliques, and lower back muscles while also improving balance and stability.

To do this exercise,

Start in a tabletop position with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

Lift your legs off the ground and extend them in front of you, keeping your abs engaged and your hips stable. Hold for a few seconds, then switch legs.

Repeat for 8-12 reps on each side.

The reverse tabletop is an underrated pilates ab exercise! (image via pexels/Anna Shvets)

Conclusion

In addition to these specific Pilates abs exercises, it is also important to maintain a healthy and balanced diet to support your fitness goals. Adequate hydration, protein, and fiber intake can all contribute to a strong and toned core. Incorporating regular cardiovascular exercise, such as walking, running, or cycling, can also help boost your overall fitness level and support your abs training.

The six Pilates abs exercises outlined in this article are a great addition to any fitness routine, helping to strengthen and tone the core muscles while also improving flexibility, balance, and overall physical fitness. With proper form and consistent practice, you can achieve a super-strong core and improve overall health and wellness.

