5 Best At-Home Pilates Workouts For All Levels

If you want to check out the best at-home pilates workout, read on. Irrespective of your training experience, these moves can help you improve flexibility, enhance posture, strengthen the core, and develop functional strength.

Performing pilates regularly can promote body awareness and mindfulness while relieving tension in various muscle groups. It's ideal for lifters looking for active recovery methods to reduce injury risks and boost muscle growth.

Before embarking on a pilates routine, make sure to warm up properly to avoid injuries. It's also essential to focus on your breathing throughout this at-home pilates workout to get the most out of the session.

At-Home Pilates Workout For All Levels

Here's a look at five such workouts:

1) Bird Dog

Bird dogs are a classic bodyweight exercise you can add to your at-home pilates workout.

It's a simple core exercise that can help improve stability and relieve lower back pain while strengthening the lower back, glutes, thighs, and abdominal muscles.

Instructions:

Begin on all fours. Keep your knees under your hips and hands under the shoulders.

Maintain a neutral spine. Keep your head in line with your shoulders.

Riase your right arm and left leg without arching the lower back.

Hold this position for three slow counts.

Exhale slowly to return to the starting postion. Repeat on the other side to complete one rep.

2) Toe Tap

Toe Taps are another wonderful addition to your at-home pilates workout routine. It's ideal for building core stability, improving speed, and targeting lower body muscles.

Instructions:

Lie down on the floor with your knees bent and arms by your sides.

Bring your legs up to the tabletop position. The knees should be bent and thighs perpendicular to the floor. Maintain a neutral spine, and avoid lower back arching.

Lower the right foot, and tap it on the floor while the left leg remains in the tabletop position.

Return the right leg to tabletop position. Repeat with the left leg.

3) Pilates Hundred

The Pilates 100 is a classic move that should be added to your at-home pilates workout routine. It strengthens the hips, core, back, and shoulders while teaching you great breathing habits.

Instructions:

Start by lying on your back. Form a tabletop position by bringing the knees inwards.

Riase your head, neck, and shoulder off the floor.

Extend the legs as far as possible while keeping the abs engaged and back touching the floor.

Pump the arms up and down in a quick, controlled manner while inhaling five short breaths and exhaling five short breaths.

Keep the shoulders and neck relaxed.

4) Swan Dive

The swan dive is a great at-home pilates workout for the shoulders, core, and back. It's a full body movement that can strengthen the back of the body while stretching out the front.

Instructions:

Lie on your stomach with your legs together. Place your hands on the mat between your shoulders and head.

Straighten your arms, and press your upper torso upwards from the floor. The torso should resemble an arc in this position.

Release your arms straight out to let your body rock forward while maintaining an arc-like body position.

The legs should lift up behind you off the mat. Engage your glutes and inner thighs for more stability.

5) Double Leg Stretch

This advanced movement can spice up your at-home pilates workout routine by strengthening the upper and lower abs while stabilizing the core and improving lower back conditioning.

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your knees bent at 90 degrees and arms along the sides.

The lower back should be pressed against the mat while your head, neck, and shoulders are flexed up off the floor.

While inhaling, stretch your arms straight behind your head, with the legs towards the front.

Exhale as you return to the starting position. Repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned movements can be added to your at-home pilates workout regardless of your experience level. Perform them at least three times a week when you start out. As you improve your flexibility and endurance, bump it up to four or five times per week.

