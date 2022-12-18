5 Bulging Disc Exercises For Lower Back

Before we discuss the best bulging disc exercises you can add to your daily routine, let us first understand what a bulging disc is and how it affects daily activities.

The spine is made up of individual vertebrae stacked atop each other, separated by an intervertebral disc filled with a gel-like substance called nucleus pulposus. When a disc bulges, it can compress the spinal structures, ligaments, and nerves in the spine, leading to a host of issues, including pain, tingling, burning sensation, numbness, and difficulty in walking or performing day-to-day activities.

Performing bulging disc exercises regularly can help alleviate pain and strengthen the muscles that support the spine. These exercises can also reduce pressure on the spinal column, promote spine flexibility, and reduce chances of disc herniation. Speak to your doctor before performing these exercises, though.

Top Bulging Disc Exercises for Lower Back

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Spinal Decompression via Hanging

Hanging is one of the best bulging disc exercises to decompress the spine, reduce stiffness along the lats, and improve thoracic mobility.

Instructions:

Grab on to a bar using a double overhand grip.

Allow your body to hang while relaxing your lower half.

Hold for 20-30 seconds. Repeat 4-5 times throughout the day.

2) Figure 4 Stretch

This stretch is among the best bulging disc exercises to loosen up the piriformis and glutes. It's effective in opening up the hip joint and relieving tension in the muscles surrounding the sacrum.

Instructions:

Lie down with your back against the floor/mat.

While keeping your feet flat on the floor, raise your knees towards the roof.

Bend your left leg, and rest your left ankle across the right knee.

Wrap your hands across the right thigh.

Gently pull it in towards your chest. Hold for 20-30 seconds.

Repeat on the other side.

3) Cat Cow Stretch

Many yoga moves can be added to your arsenal of bulging disc exercises. The cat cow (chakravasana), in particular, is ideal for improving flexibility and releasing spinal tension.

Instructions:

Kneel down on a mat. Adopt a tabletop position by extending your hands forward and legs backwards.

Keep your shoulders in line with your wrists and the hips aligned with the knees.

Inhale while bringing your stomach towards the floor as you adopt the cow pose. Keep your gaze up for better spinal stretch.

Exhale as you move your spine up towards the ceiling. Return to the cat pose.

Repeat for 8-12 reps.

4) Cobra Stretch

The cobra stretch, also called the bhujangasana, is a gentle backbend that stretches the chest, shoulders, and abdominal muscles. Add this exercise to your list of bulging disc workouts to keep lower back pain and sciatica away.

Instructions:

Lie down on your stomach. Keep your hands under your shoulders, with the fingers facing forward.

Bring your arms to your chest. Do not allow the elbows to flare out to the sides.

Press gently into your hands to lift your chest, shoulders, and head.

Allow your head to drop back a bit to deepen the stretch. Hold for 10-30 seconds.

Return your body back to the floor as you exhale. Bring your arms back to your side.

Move your hips from one side to the other to increase the stretch on the lower back.

5) Back Flexion Stretch

This move can help reduce tension in the muscles supporting the spine while improving range of motion and overall mobility.

Instructions:

Lie on your back, and hold both knees as close as possible to the chest.

Simultaneously, move your head forward till you feel a comfortable stretch across the mid and low back.

Repeat throughout the day, especially after sitting for prolonged periods.

Bonus Bulging Disc Exercises:

Plank

Knee Hugs

Bird Dog Stretch

Activities like yoga, swimming, pilates, walking and cycling

Hamstring Stretches

Neck stretches

Takeaway

The aforementioned bulging disc exercises can help alleviate lower back pain and relieve spinal tension. Make sure to perform them regularly to strengthen weak areas and stretch tight muscles that may be pulling on the spine.

