6 Best Post-Run Stretching Exercises

Post-run stretching exercises are often given the miss; most people just want to get into their shower or take a nap. However, stretching after running is quite important as it will help to relax and relieve your muscles.

Stretching will also let your body better absorb the benefits of your running and prevent any untoward injuries.

It is a good idea to stretch after a run because your muscles would be warm from the exercise. These stretches focus on areas that often get tight while running or after it. Include them in your routine after running to improve your flexibility, comfort, and performance.

Best Post-Run Stretching Exercises

Check out these six best post-run stretching exercises that will loosen your muscles.

1. Standing Quad Stretch

This move will stretch your quadriceps, which are the muscles on the front of your thighs. It will also stretch your hip flexors, which will help you move and be more flexible.

Here's how you can do it:

Stand with your feet about hi-witdth apart.

Bring the heel of your right foot toward your butt.

Grab your right foot with your right hand and pull the heel as close to your butt as you can. You should feel a stretch in your quad, but it shouldn't hurt.

Tucking your hips forward will tilt your pelvis and give you a deeper stretch in your hip flexors.

Here, take a 30-second break. Make sure you keep your back is straight and don't give in to the urge to lean forward.

Do it again on the other leg.

2. Hamstring Stretch

This hamstring stretch feels relaxing and is easier on your back than the bending-over stretch.

Here's how you can do it:

Lie on your back with your legs spread out and your back straight. Make sure your lower back is on the floor and your hips are even.

Bend your left knee and keep your left leg straight on the floor.

Slowly straighten your right knee while grabbing the back of your leg with both hands.

Gently pull your right leg toward you while keeping your hips on the floor. For 20 to 30 seconds, hold. Do it again on your left.

If it's hard to keep your leg straight, you can also do this stretch with your knee bent.

Do it again on the other leg.

3. Standing Calf Stretch

This one works your big calf muscles and shins, which don't get enough attention. It also stretches your ankles.

Here's how you can do it:

Stand with your back to a wall, tree, or even your car. Put your hands on the surface where your eyes are. Step with your left foot slightly in front of your right foot.

Keeping your heels firmly on the floor, bend your left knee and lean forward into the stretch while bending your elbows to the wall.

Gently push against the wall until your calf muscle starts to stretch.

Here, take a 30-second break.

Do it again on the other leg.

4. Low Lunge Stretch

This is a great way to stretch your hip flexors, which work hard when you run to lift your legs up.

Here's how you can do it:

Step into a lunge position.

Point your toes forward and keep your upper body straight. You should stand with your back leg straight back behind you.

Press down with your hands and move your hips forward until you feel a stretch from the front of your hip to the top of your thigh (of your back leg).

Hold for 30 to 60 seconds, then switch sides.

5. Arms and Abs Stretch

Running works your core, so this easy side stretch can help loosen up those deep abdominal muscles. You'll also relax your shoulders and other muscles on your sides.

Here's how you can do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and cross your left foot over your right foot.

Reach your arms over your head and use your right hand to hold on to your left fingertips (or grab your left wrist).

Lower your shoulders and move them away from your ears as you lean as far to the right as you can without pain or tingling. Your sides and shoulders should feel this stretch.

Keep this in place for 15–30 seconds.

Repeat on the other side.

6. Runner's Lunge

This variation on the classic lunge will work your calves, hip flexors, and quads.

Here's how you can do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Put your palms on the floor on either side of your feet and lean forward from the waist.

Bend your right knee and put the ball of your left foot on the floor behind you as you stretch out your left foot.

Slowly lower your hips as far as your flexibility will let you. Carefully let yourself fall into the stretch.

Here, take a 30-second break and then do the same thing on the other side.

Takeaway

After a run, each muscle should be stretched for around 15–30 seconds to obtain the maximum benefit (if you have a muscle that is especially tight, you can stretch it for about 60 seconds).

Post-run stretches should be deep enough to make you feel some tension but not so deep that they hurt or make you tingle. Take it easy if you feel any of these.

