6 Best Quad-Strengthening Exercises for Beginners

There's nothing quite like a sturdy pair of quads to strengthen your body.

If you take a look at any athlete - male or female - they tend to have very strong and well-defined legs. Whether your preference is soccer, football, or just going for long runs, strong quadriceps or quads can improve athletic performance and also help prevent injury.

If you're a beginner, it can be frustrating not having the strength to get through a decent leg workout. Quad strengthening exercises are important for all fitness levels, especially for beginners.

Six Beginner Exercises To Strengthen Quads

Here are six best quadricep strengthening exercises to try:

1) Bulgarian Split Squat

The Bulgarian split squat is a variation of a single-leg squat that uses a bench or box to support the back leg.

Unilateral (single-limb) lower body exercises like a Bulgarian split squat can help improve side-to-side muscle imbalance.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand in front of a bench that's knee-height and level.

Your feet should be hip-width apart, chest and eyes pointing straight ahead, and shoulders back.

Putting your right foot forward, place the left foot on the bench behind you, with the ball of your left foot on the bench.

Keep your back straight, and lower the right knee towards the floor till it forms a 90-degree angle with your thigh parallel to the floor.

Press your right foot into the floor, and push against the top of your left foot, which is in the toe box.

2) Traditional Squat

Squats are the best exercise for building up your quads.

They help tone and firm your glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves. You can do them with or without weight, and you should definitely be doing them in your workout routine.

To perform squats:

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart, with knees bent and arms at your sides.

If you’re using weights, hold a dumbbell in each hand, and keep them at your sides.

Engaging your core, slowly bend your knees, and squat till your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Keep your head up, and look straight ahead.

Hold for a few seconds at the bottom. Exhale, and push through your heels to return to the starting position.

3) Sumo Squat

Sumo squats are a good alternative to traditional squats if your inner thighs need work. With sumo squats, you get the same benefits as the traditional squat but will increase activation of the inner thighs.

How to do sumo squats?

Stand with your feet about hip-width apart, with your toes turned 45-degrees out.

Let your arms hang at your sides, and stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Take a deep breath, and tighten your abs.

Squat as far down as you can by pushing your hips back and bending your knees.

Pause; take another deep breath, and push yourself back to a standing position.

Keep your weight evenly distributed in the heel and midfoot if you are using one.

4) Step-up

The step-up is an excellent exercise for all the muscles in the leg, including the quadriceps, bur it really burns calories too.

How to do it?

To do a step-up, stand in front of a box or bench with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift dumbbells, or hold no weight if you're just starting out.

Keep your arms at your sides.

Step up with your right foot, and bring the left foot to meet it on top of the step.

Lower down with the left foot, and bring it back down to meet the right foot on the ground.

Repeat by stepping up with your left foot for as many reps as you want.

5) Box Jump

If you want to strengthen your legs, try jumping. Box jumps are a plyometric exercise that works with all the lower body muscles and core. You can adjust the box's height to make the move more difficult.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart, facing a box.

Bend your knees, and lower your hips till you're comfortable with the movement.

Try different heights till you get the hang of it.

Stand in an athletic position, with knees bent and arms by your sides.

Swing your arms behind you, and press backward against your heels.

Keeping your legs together, jump straight into the air, and land softly on top of the box.

Both feet should land at the same time. Step off carefully, resting before the next repetition.

6) Jump Lunge

Jump lunges are plyometric exercises that strengthen the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings. It also improves your ability to jump.

How to do it?

From a standing position, step your right foot forward into a lunge, and bend your knees as if you're sitting in a chair.

Keep your hands at your side for balance.

Focus on contracting the muscles in your core, and lean forward slightly.

Jump up with both feet, and switch the position of your feet mid-air.

Land in a lunge, with your right foot forward.

You can move your arms in a circular motion while you jump.

Takeaway

Perform your quad-strengthening exercises regularly, and you will see results.

You will likely find that the more consistent you are with these exercises, the quicker you will progress towards your goals.

