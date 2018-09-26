6 Best Shoulder Workouts For Mass - Foolproof Guide

Shoulder exercises with weights are very effective in building muscle at a rapid pace

We use our shoulders to perform most of the activities in our daily routine, and it is imperative that one activates the deltoid muscles in the shoulder region with targeted training programs to build muscle and the overall strength of the body. And, working out with weights and external resistance is the quickest way to build muscle mass and shoulder strength.

However, while toning the shoulders, one must take care to activate all the three heads of the deltoid muscles to avoid any muscle imbalances, which could cause complications down the line.

Note: Perform proper warm-up before starting the shoulder workout to flex the muscles and improve blood circulation to the target muscle group. Additionally, beginners are advised to train with a spotter while working with free weights.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the six shoulder workouts that you could add to your workout program to build mass and improve the overall shoulder strength.

#1 Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet placed shoulder-width apart and hold dumbbells in both the hands. Move the hands such that the dumbbells are in line with the head while positioning the upper arms parallel to the floor. Ensure that the palms are facing away from the body throughout the duration of the exercise.

Step 2: Gradually raise the dumbbells overhead until the arms are in a fully extended position.

Step 3: Hold the position for a moment and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tips: Focus on a smooth, controlled motion and do not use momentum to lower the weights. Perform the exercise in an alternative fashion for a more isolated workout experience.

#2 Arnold Press

Instructions:

Step 1: Sit upright on an exercise bench and hold the dumbbells in both the hands. Position the dumbbells in front of the chest such that the palms are facing the body.

Step 2: Gradually raise the dumbbell overhead while rotating your wrists. The palms should be facing away from the body when the arms are fully extended.

Step 3: Pause for a second and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tip: Keep your elbows close to the body throughout the duration of the exercise.

