6 Proven Warm-Up Exercises You Must Do as Part of Your Workout Regime

Warm-up Stretches

Before starting a training program to beef up your muscles and improve your strength, it is imperative that you should have a highly effective warm-up routine. This routine generally consists of cardiovascular exercises and stretches to free up the body, which gradually increases the blood circulation to improve blood flow to the target muscles.

A good warm-up exercise program also aids in minimising the risk of an injury and addressing muscle imbalances. Moreover, a targetted warm-up routine is great for improving the flexibility of the body.

A five-to-ten minute warm-up is recommended for beginners and casual trainers. However, experienced professionals need at least 20 minutes before any sport or a targetted training program.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the five best warm-up exercises that you must do as a part of your workout regime.

#1 Arm Circles

The arm circles are beginner-level warm-up exercises that target the shoulders and the arms. With its simple motion, the exercise could be performed by people of diverse skill levels and different age groups.

Instructions

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. The arms should be fully extended and parallel to the body.

Step 2: Move the arms such that they are perpendicular to the torso to complete the starting position of the exercise.

Step 3: Gradually rotate your arms in a circular motion. Ensure that the arms are fully extended throughout the duration of the exercise.

Step 4: Perform 10 reps and pause for a moment before continuing the exercise in a reverse motion.

Important tip: You could perform this exercises using wrist weights for added resistance and improved customisability.

#2 Forward Squat Crawl

The forward squat crawl is a great dynamic warm-up exercise that activates the glutes, hamstrings and the abdominal muscles. Moreover, it aids in shoulder stabilisation.

Instructions

Step 1: Stand straight with the feet shoulder-width apart. With a straight torso, slowly bend using your knees to get into a squat position. Place your hands on the floor beside your feet.

Step 2: Gradually move your hands forward and crawl to a plank position.

Step 3: Hold the extension for a moment and return to the squat position.

Perform the exercise for three minutes.

Important tip: Ensure that the body does not sag while holding the plank position.

Next up: Jumping Jacks