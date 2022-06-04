6 Best Squat Exercises for the Thighs

Squats are one of the most effective lower-body exercises. That's becaude squats are a multi-joint, complex exercise that stimulates all the major lower-body muscles, including the hips, glutes and thighs.

While most of us practice the standard back and front squats, there are a few different variants you should know. Squat variations can be opted based on if your aim is to get shredded, stay in shape or work your thighs.

When exercising, many people overlook the lower areas of the waist and just concentrate on the upper body.

Squats, meanwhile, can swiftly eliminate leg fat. Deep squats are the most effective workout for burning fat in the thighs and hips. Keep reading to know about the best squat exercises for thighs:

Must-try squat exercises for thighs

Thigh muscles are not only good for looking toned, but they are also essential for the functioning of thighs. Leg strength is required to move about effectively and maintain excellent posture while standing.

Check out the list of squat exercises for thighs:

1) Front squats

Front squats emphasise quads over glutes and require the lifter to maintain a more upright torso throughout the set. It is one of the best squat exercises for thighs.

Here’s how to do it:

To hold the barbell in position, cross your arms over the bar, or utilise an underhand grip, keeping the wrists in mind.

Drop your hip joints as if sitting on a chair till your quadriceps are parallel to the floor, keeping your chest high, back flat and core engaged.

To avoid rounding forward, keep your back stiff.

During the positive portion of the lift, drive up through your heels explosively to back away up with the load, keeping your torso upright all the time.

2) Wall sit

The wall sit differs from traditional squats in that you hold a fixed or isometric position for a set amount of time instead of moving through the whole range of motion. It is one of the most effective squat exercises for thighs.

Here’s how to do it:

Lean against the wall (about 2 feet away).

Glide down and move your feet out to roughly 90-degree angles (or as close as you can get), and hold for 20–60 seconds, keeping your abs clenched.

Return to the starting position and repeat, varying the angles of the squat to train the lower body in many ways.

3) One legged squat

The one-legged squat is a more complex exercise that should be approached with caution if you're attempting it for the first time. Putting all your load on one leg will test your strength and balance. It is one of the great squat exercises for thighs, though.

Here's how to do it with a stability ball:

Place a stability ball against a wall across your lower back, and lean against it.

To regain your equilibrium, lift your left foot in the air slightly, and move your right foot closer to the middle.

Lower into a squat by contracting the muscles of the right leg while keeping the left leg. If you need more balance, you can rest your arms against the wall.

Return to the starting position, and complete all the reps on the right leg before swapping sides.

4) Bulgarian split squat

Bulgarian split squats are one of the excellent squat exercises for thighs and hip flexibility. The back hip flexor is stretched in a way that a conventional squatting stance does not.

Here’s how to do it:

Place one foot on a sturdy box or bench behind you, knee bent, and the other foot flat on the ground in front of you while holding a set of dumbbells at your sides.

When you drop down, your knee should not stretch over your toes because the front foot is far enough ahead.

Descend yourself straight down to the ground by bending your front knee.

Press up through your foot to the starting position when your front quad hits parallel.

Switch legs after you've completed all of your reps.

5) 180 degrees jump squat

Jump squats are one of the best squat exercises for thighs. Even hard barbell squats don't provide the same level of power improvement as jump squats.

Here’s how to do it:

Squat down till your knees are parallel to the ground, starting with a shoulder-width stance.

Simply drive explosively; get aloft; turn 180 degrees, and land in a squat position.

Repeat for 10-12 times.

6) Skater squat

Skater squats are essentially one of the best squat exercises for thighs.

As it is a unilateral movement, it builds muscle balance and strength in legs. Moreover, as you don't need a barbell on your shoulders to create stress, it puts less tension on the lower back.

Here’s how to do it:

Raise one foot off the ground from a standing position.

To equalise your weight, squat on the bottom leg, and allow the non-working leg to go around you and past the centre line of your body.

Overturn the movement to stand back up when your working thigh is parallel to the floor and your rear foot is on the floor.

Start with that leg, and complete all reps, then swap legs and repeat.

