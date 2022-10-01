6 Best Standing Glute Exercises for Women

Glute exercises are an essential part of the workout routine, as they target one of the major and largest muscle groups, consisting of the gluteus medius, minimus, and maximus.

Strong glutes entail numerous benefits, such as enhancing everyday movements, building better foundations, improving strength, and a better physical outlook.

Best Standing Glute Exercises for Women

We have carefully curated a list of the six best and most effective standing glute exercises that can be incorporated into women's workout routines:

1) Step-up with Knee Raise

This is one of the most fabulous standing glute exercises women can introduce to their workout routine for stronger glutes and better lower body strength.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position either in front of a chair, step, or bench.

Position your right foot on the top of the bench before raising your left leg off the ground with an engaged right glute.

Stand upright by straightening your right leg before lowering your body to the ground with a bent right knee and pushing your hips backward.

Repeat on the other side.

2) Butt Kick

Butt kicks help build better strength in the lower body and enhance sports performance.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with your feet stacked under your hips, back flat, and hands on the sides.

Start the movement by bending your right leg to bring your heel towards your glutes.

Quickly lower the heel. and repeat the movement with the other leg. Changge sides, and repeat.

Quicken the speed of movement as you get the hang of the exercise.

3) Crossover Lunge

Crossover lunges target both the glutes and leg muscles along with building greater balance and flexibility. This exercise also builds lower body strength.

How to do this exercise?

Start off in an upright standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance.

Raise your right foot off the ground, and place it backward towards your left so that it crosses at the back of your left foot.

Complete one repetition with engaged abs and glutes.

Change sides, and repeat.

4) Banded Lateral Squat

Squats are one of the most popular and common glute exercises women can include in their workout routine for a toned and strong rear side.

How to do it?

Start off in a tall standing position, with your feet stacked underneath the hips and hands clasped together in front of your chest.

Wrap a resistance band around the shins on both legs and just below your knees.

Take a wide step towards your left side. and bring your body towards the floor till your thighs are angled parallel to the ground with bent knees.

With engaged glutes, drive through your heels to assume the starting position.

Change sides, and repeat.

5) Single Leg Deadlift

A single leg deadlift is a decent standing glute exercise that targets all the muscles of the posterior chain, specifically targeting the glutes, lower back, and core. The unilateral movement of the exercise also helps address muscular imbalance.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position before raising your right leg off the ground and maintaining your balance on the left leg with slightly bent knees.

Hinge down at your hips with an upright back, with your arms pointing towards the floor and right leg raised behind you. Change sides, and repeat.

You can also add dumbbells to this workout for added resistance and challenge.

6) Goblet Squat

Goblet squats help build greater strength in the glutes along with providing a full body workout.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright standing position, with your back flat and feet apart at hip distance.

Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell in front of your chest with both hands as your elbows point towards the floor.

Bring your body to the squatting position by driving your hips back and bending your knees.

Drive your body back to the standing position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned standing glute exercises entail many benefits.

They include building better balance, strengthening the lower body, enhancing functional fitness, improving strength, and more. Considering the benefits, women should consider incorporating these glute exercises in their workout routine.

