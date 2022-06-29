6 Best Stretches You Can Do to Prevent Shin Splints

Shin splints refer to lower leg pains that occur along the front and inside of the shin bone (tibia). Medically termed tibial stress syndrome (MTSS), shin splints have become a common problem, especially for joggers, dancers, runners and other athletes.

Shin splints often occur when the muscles and bones in the leg are overworked by continuous activity, or when there's a change in the frequency of athletic activity. They can also take place due to sudden changes in the intensity or duration of physical activity or changing the surface you're performing on.

For example, you can get shin splints if you're running on a soft surface and suddenly switch to concrete or a hard pavement. However, the good news is that there are a few stretches that can help prevent or reduce pain from shin splints.

Stretches for Shin Splints

Here's a look at the six most effective stretches you can do to help fight off pain from shin splints:

1) Seated Calf Stretch

To do it:

Sit comfortably on the floor. Keep your knees straight.

Loop a towel or a band at the front of your foot, and pull your foot to a flexed position.

Make sure to keep your legs flat on the ground, and start the motion at your ankle joints.

Stay in the position for a few seconds, and release.

Repeat five to ten times.

Watch this video for reference:

2) Seated Shin Stretch

The Seated Shin Stretch is an effective stretch for shin splint problems that target the back of the lower legs and helps reduce pain in the shin area.

To do it:

Take a kneeling position.

Sit down comfortably so that your heels are beneath your glute muscles, and your knees are straight in front of you.

Put your hands on the ground behind you.

Lean back slightly, and push your heels down using your weight to feel the stretch.

Slightly lift your knees off the floor to deepen the stretch.

Hold for 20 seconds, and release.

Repeat.

Watch this video for reference:

3) Gastrocnemius Muscle Stretch

This exercise helps stretch your calf muscles and prevents shin splints to a great extent.

To do it:

Stand facing a wall or a door you can push against.

Keep both your hands on the wall, and step your right foot back. Make sure to keep your right foot straight.

Bend your left knee, and keep both your feet flat on the ground.

Bend your torso forward to feel the stretch in your calves. To deepen the stretch, move your right leg back.

Hold for a few breaths, and release.

Switch legs, and repeat the exercise.

Watch this video for reference:

4) Box Calf Raise

To do it:

Put a sturdy box or a step against a wall.

Stand comfortably on the box, and allow both heels to hang off the box’s edge.

Push down your weight, and bring your heels towards the floor with your toes pointing towards the sky.

Slowly lift yourself on your tippy toes, and flex your calves.

Let your weight drop back, and stretch your calves again.

Repeat.

Watch this video for reference:

5) Banded Ankle Flexion

To do this exercise, you'll need a good quality, flexible resistance band.

To do it:

Wrap the resistance band around your right foot. Anchor the band in front of you to a fixed point.

Flex your toe up, and keep your heel pointed away from you. Make sure the band is stretched against your foot.

Bring your heel towards you, and point your toe while slacking to the band.

Switch the band to the other foot, and repeat.

Watch this video for reference:

6) Tibialis Anterior Muscle Stretch

To do it:

Sit comfortably on your feet, with both your toes pointing in.

Keep your hands on the floor in front of you.

To deepen the stretch, lean slightly forward, and try to lift yourself balancing on your toes.

Hold the stretch for 15 seconds.

Watch this video for reference:

Takeaway

Practicing these stretches regularly can help you avoid pain from shin splints. However, if the pain still persists after stretching, you may try the RICE technique, i.e. rest, ice, compression and elevation.

Get proper rest; use ice and compression on the affected part to ease the pain, and keep your leg elevated. If you still want to continue to stay active, consider low-impact exercises, such as swimming.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far