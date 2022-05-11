Is It Better to Stretch before or after Running? What Stretches Should a Beginner Runner Do?

Stretching is the most important part of any exercise routine, especially running. Whether you stretch before or after a run, there are many benefits your body gains from it.

Stretching basically helps relax your muscles that become tight and stiff from continuous running. It also helps to prevent pain and injuries. Not only running, but even a short jog exerts your muscles, so stretching is recommended before and after every exercise.

However, it's more beneficial to stretch post-running when your joints are lubricated, and the muscles are warmed up. Because overexertion can shorten your muscles, avoiding stretching post-running can reduce your body’s overall mobility and flexibility.

Stretches for a beginner runner

If you are a beginner runner, try these simple stretches to make the most of your running routine.

1) Downward dog stretch

Instructions:

Lie down on all fours on a flat surface. You may use a yoga mat for this stretch.

Take an inverted V position, and keep your hands and feet at your hip-width distance.

Your feet and palms should be flat on the floor.

Pedal out your feet, and give your calves a stretch, and slightly raise your body.

Once done, take the inverted V position again.

Inhale, and bend your knees to your chest. Drive your hips high upwards, and press your heels on the floor.

Exhale, and straighten your legs, and press your chest back towards your legs. Make sure your heels stay flat on the floor.

Do this stretch at least ten times.

Here's a video for reference:

2) Quadriceps stretch

Stretching your quadriceps is very important if you are running down or uphill.

Instructions:

Stand straight. Pull your leg behind with your corresponding hand.

Slightly pull your shin to your thigh, and contract your pelvis in.

Make sure your knee is pointing downward throughout the stretch to prevent pain in your knee joints..

Hold the position for at least 20 seconds.

Switch sides, and repeat the move.

You may also use a chair for extra balance.

Here's a video for reference:

3) Hamstring stretch

While this stretch largely relaxes your hamstrings, it's equally effective for your adductor muscles.

Instructions:

Sit straight on a flat surface, and extend your right leg.

Move your left foot forward towards your inner thigh, and touch the top part of your right leg.

Slightly lean forward towards your right foot by bending, and not by rounding your spine and waist.

Hold the position for at least 20 seconds.

Switch sides, and repeat the stretch.

Here's a video for reference:

4) Iliotibial band stretch

Iliotibial band stretch relaxes your body’s iliotibial band and largely lengthens your tensor fascia latae muscles, which is an important muscle in your hip. The iliotibial band runs outside of your thighs between your shin and hip.

Instructions:

Stand straight near a wall or something stable that you can use to properly balance yourself.

Cross your right ankle behind your left ankle.

Balance your body with your left arm. and stretch your right arm over your head.

With your arm and torso, reach up and stretch towards your left side.

Hold the position for about 40 seconds. and then repeat the move with your other leg.

Here's a video for reference:

5) Toe touch stretch

Instructions:

·Stand straight with your feet together at a shoulder-width distance.

Keep your knee straight. Don't lock it.

Bend at your hips, and lower your head slowly towards your knees. Make sure to keep your back absolutely straight and tight.

Try and reach your fingers towards your toes. Don't force your neck to bend.

Hold the position for at least 30 seconds.

Slowly straighten your body, and relax.

Repeat at least eight to ten times.

Here's a video for reference:

Summary

Try these stretches before and after a run to prevent the risk of injuries and strain in your muscles. Be very sure of the form and ensure you are performing every stretch accurately.

Remember that it’s not just the stretches and the amount of time you invest in them; if you are not following the correct form and technique; you are simply wasting your time.

