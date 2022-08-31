6 Best Triceps Stretches for Healthy Elbows

Triceps stretches, known as triceps extensions, target the hefty muscles at the rear of your upper arms. These muscles are utilized to support the shoulder and extend the elbow. The majority of powerful forearm movements are performed by the triceps in conjunction with the biceps. They rank among the most crucial muscles for building upper body strength, which is particularly crucial as you become older.

Triceps stretches improve flexibility and can help shield against injuries. Although triceps stretches are quick and simple, there are still a few guidelines to follow. It is crucial that you warm up and somewhat loosen up your muscles before attempting any of these exercises. Walk quickly for a while, lightly jog while standing still, or perform a few jumping jacks.

Warming up your body by a few degrees is intended to prevent injuries from static stretching (stretched while stationary).

Best Triceps Stretches That Everyone Should Do

Here are some of the best triceps stretches you should try:

1) Overhead triceps stretch

You can perform this triceps stretch while standing or sitting. It's a terrific exercise to perform at your desk while working.

Instructions:

As you reach for the ceiling with your right arm, bend your elbow and reach for your upper back.

With the middle finger on your spine, try to position your right hand with the palm facing your midsection.

As you slowly lower your right arm, place your left hand on top of the elbow with your right and let it slip down your back a little.

Once you've held for about 30 seconds, switch to the other side.

As necessary, repeat 3–4 times.

2) Double overhead triceps stretch

In addition to working your triceps and lats, this is one of the best triceps stretches that also expands your chest and shoulders. To maintain your upper body's flexibility and mobility, perform it several times every day.

Instructions:

Put your hands together, and, if you like, interlace your fingers.

Place your biceps next to your ears by raising your arms above your head.

Your hands should be behind your head when you bend your elbows.

Raise your elbows, face the ceiling.

While performing this exercise, be careful not to slouch backward.

As your triceps begin to relax, hold for 30 to 60 seconds while extending the stretch.

3) Triceps wall stretch

By leaning against a wall, you may stretch even the most resistant triceps muscles by slowly yet firmly raising your arm overhead.

Instructions:

Stand facing a wall, put your elbow against the wall, bend your arm, and lay your hand on your shoulder.

Get comfortable by rotating your hips and placing your feet apart.

To elongate your triceps and stretch your shoulders, push your armpit up against a wall. This workout will also make your lats sore.

Hold for 30 to 60 seconds, extending the stretch until your triceps begin to unwind. Then switch sides to repeat.

4) Triceps towel stretch

Compared to the overhead triceps stretch, this one is a little deeper. A bar or strap can be used in place of a towel. Open your chest while you stretch, and tense your abdominal muscles.

Instructions:

With your right hand gripping a towel or strap, begin in the same position as the overhead triceps stretch.

As you reach up to grab the bottom of the towel with your left hand while keeping your right hand's back against the side of the body, bend your left elbow to the left.

Pull the opposing directions using your hands.

5) Horizontal stretch

This is one of the best triceps stretches that promotes flexibility. It can be carried out either while standing or sitting.

Instructions:

Cross your body with your right arm.

Bend your elbow slightly.

Extend your arm to your chest and across to the left using your left hand to control the motion.

Do three to four rounds of this stretch while holding it for 30 seconds on each side.

6) Kneeling bent arm lat stretch

Don't be misled by the exercise's name, for it's not simply a lat stretch, but it's also a fantastic pec and triceps stretch!

Instructions:

In front of a bench or chair, go on your knees.

Keep your arms bent and your hands behind your head, rest your elbows on the bench.

Until you get a stretch in your chest, upper back, and arms, slowly lower your head down between your arms.

Maintain this posture for 30 to 60 seconds.

As your muscles begin to unwind, breathe a little deeper.

Wrapping Up

These triceps stretches can be used to ease muscle tension and speed up the healing process following an accident. Stretching the triceps increases the range of motion, lengthens the muscles, and increases flexibility.

Additionally, with no or little equipment, they can promote circulation, release connective tissue, and prevent tight muscles.

