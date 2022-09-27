6 best upper back fat exercises for men

The upper back is one of the most important parts of our bodies because it helps us stand upright, but it is also one of the most difficult to exercise. The workouts that you do for your chest or abs may not be enough to help you get rid of that fat on your upper back—you need something more rigorous. That's why we've compiled this list of the 6 best upper back exercises: they'll help you build strength in a short amount of time!

Seated Rows and 5 Other Upper Back Fat Exercises For Men

1) Chin-ups

A chin-up is a muscle-building exercise that targets the upper back, arms, and shoulders. It also helps to maintain core strength. You’ll need a bar to do this exercise. To perform a chin-up:

Place your hands on the bar with palms facing you.

Hang from the bar with your arms straight and feet off the ground. Your body should form a straight line from head to feet.

Pull yourself up until your chin rises above the bar, then slowly lower yourself until your arms are fully extended—but don't let go of the bar! You can also use an assisted machine if you don't have access to a chinning rack or doorframe pull-up bar at home—just make sure it's adjustable so you can progress as needed over time.

2) Pull-ups

Pull-ups are a great upper body exercise that you can do at home or at the gym. They're also versatile, allowing you to choose from several different variations to target different areas of the upper back. To perform pull-ups:

If you want to perform pull-ups on a bar, make sure it's secure before doing so, and choose an appropriate bar.

You should also be sure that your grip is correct (palms facing away) and that your elbows are slightly bent when holding onto the bar.

When starting out, use a chair or bench if necessary: hold onto it with both hands as if it were a pull-up bar, then raise yourself up using only your arms and lower yourself again until your chin is level with the seat or bench; this counts as one rep of this variation!

3) Seated rows

Seated rows are a great exercise for your upper back. You can do them with a cable machine with an attachment of your choice, using either straight legs or bent knees. Your grip can be underhand or overhand, and you can even use an EZ-bar attachment for this exercise—the options are endless!

For the best results, keep these tips in mind:

Keep your elbows close to your body at all times during this exercise. If they flare out during the movement, try lifting a heavier weight so that you have to work harder to complete each rep without fatiguing yourself too quickly.

Don't let go of any equipment when doing this exercise; otherwise, it may cause injury if someone else tries using it while you're still attached thereto! It's always better not to take chances with safety when working out.

4) Reverse fly

The reverse fly is a must to reduce upper back fat. It is a "pulling" exercise that helps strengthen the upper body. It's great for your back and shoulders as well. To do reverse fly, you'll need a flat bench and a pair of dumbbells.

Sit on the bench with your knees bent slightly and your feet flat on the floor.

Hold one dumbbell in each hand so that they hang down at arm's length beside you, palms facing forward.

Brace your core and keep it tight throughout the set to help maintain proper form and avoid injury.

Bend both arms 90 degrees at the elbows as if about to perform a biceps curl (you can keep your hands in this position or rotate them around so that they're facing back toward your chest).

Raise them up until they are aligned with your shoulders; lower them again to complete one rep; repeat for 8-12 reps per set on each side before switching sides

5) Deadlifts

Deadlifts are an excellent lower back exercise for men, particularly for increasing strength and mass in that area. However, if you want to lose upper back fat, the deadlift is an ideal choice because it is the only exercise that works both the lower and upper body.

To perform deadlifts properly:

Grasp the barbell with an overhand grip (palms facing away from you), hands shoulder-width apart. Stand with feet hip-width apart and your torso upright.

Bend down at your hips as far as possible while arching your back, then reverse direction and lift up by extending your legs and spine until reaching full extension at the top of the movement. Repeat this exercise by lowering yourself down and again lifting to full extension. Be sure not only to keep your arms straight throughout but also to keep tension on them throughout the entire movement so they don't move independently from each other or slide along their respective sides of their bodies during any part of this exercise's execution sequence.

6) Face pulls

Face pulls are a great exercise for several muscles in the upper back and neck, including the trapezius, rhomboid, and rear deltoids. Though they can be performed at home or in the gym with minimal equipment, face pulls are most effective when done with a rope attachment on a cable system machine.

To perform face pulls:

You'll want to grab each end of the rope with an underhand grip that's slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Face pulls should be performed in an upright position (not leaning forward or backward) with a straight spine throughout the exercise.

Grab the rope attachment with the required weight set up and pull the weight to your eye level, keeping your body straight and trying not to move.

Conclusion

It’s time for you to take action! You can start by adding one of these exercises to your workout routine, and then gradually add more over time. Remember that consistency is key when it comes to fitness—and if something doesn’t work out, don’t give up! Try another exercise until you find something that works best for your body type (and remember, not all exercises work for everyone). We wish you the best of luck in achieving a healthy back!

