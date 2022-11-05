6 Best Vitamins for Hair Growth in 2022

The best vitamins for hair growth are the ones that provide all the necessary micronutrients required for hair growth, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Vitamins are known for their hair growth benefits. Consuming them from whole foods can help prevent hair loss. However, supplementation with the best vitamins for hair growth can give amazing results.

Hair is mostly composed of keratin and other cellular components. Most of these nutrients usually help in the maintenance of hair follicles from which the hair strands grow. Some nutrients such as keratin are responsible for making the hair thicker.

Best Vitamins for Hair Growth

Six of the best vitamins for hair growth are listed below:

1) OLLY - Undeniable Beauty

This one is a blend of Biotin, Vitamin C, E & Keratin. Keratin is the chief component of hair strands.

Biotin helps metabolize fats and protein while keeping hair and nails healthy. Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen. The product is NSF certified, independently tested, and certified to meet standards for quality, safety, and label claims. Each bottle contains 60 chewable gummies.

Price: $13.99

2) Nature's Bounty - Hair, Skin, and Nails

The brand contains all the best vitamins for hair growth, including vital nutrients to support natural beauty.

It contains biotin to support good hair, and vitamins C, and vitamin E to protect the hair follicles from free radicals. There are 60 chewable gummies in one bottle.

Price: $11.21

3) Nature Made - Biotin

This is a United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Verified, #1 Pharmacist Recommended Vitamin and Supplement Brand. This product supports hair health and skin health.

It also supports energy metabolism. Biotin is a member of vitamin B complex that's found naturally in a variety of foods, including whole grains, egg yolks, walnuts, and avocados.

It contains one 120 count bottle of Nature Made Biotin 1000mcg softgels for a 120-day supply. The product should not be used to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Price: $14.79

4) Nutrafol - Core for Women

Nutrafol is built on a scientific approach to wellness and hair health. Their products are clinically tested by several dermatologists.

Nutrafol claims to support hair growth by targeting six key root causes affecting hair health. Their team of scientists and doctors conducted a scientifically rigorous study to understand hair wellness and the use of knowledge of potent natural ingredients in clinically tested formulas. Each bottle contains 120 capsules.

Price: $88

5) Viviscal Advanced Hair Health - Hair Growth Supplements for Women

Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements for women help nourish thinning hair and promote hair growth in women.

They contain a clinically proven AminoMar collagen complex along with Biotin, Zinc, Vitamin C, Iron, and Niacin. It's made with medical-grade, naturally sourced ingredients to target the root causes of hair thinning, such as stress, lifestyle, and nutrition.

It boasts a 100% drug-free formula with the best vitamins, minerals, and marine extracts. This product is suitable for all hair types. In a clinical study, women saw a 32% increase in hair count and a 39% decrease in hair loss. People allergic to marine fish cannot consume this product, though. Each pack contains 60 tablets.

Price: $39.99

6) Bayer - One A Day Women’s Multivitamin

It supports healthy hair and skin with vitamins A, C, E, zinc, and copper. This product is free from allergens, artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners.

Each bottle contains 60 small tablets. The recommended dosage is one tablet twice daily. The brand claims that all products have been third-party tested to ensure that they're safe and that their quality labels are accurate.

Price: $14.69

Takeaway

Hair growth can depend on several factors, including age, health, genetics, environmental exposure, medications, and diet. A diet with inadequate nutrients can lead to hair loss.

Supplements come in handy whenever the diet cannot provide the required vitamins and minerals. The best vitamins for hair growth have undergone rigorous clinical studies with regard to their efficacy and quality.

People suffering from severe hair loss must take these supplements only under the supervision of a healthcare professional or dermatologist, though.

