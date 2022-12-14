6 Best Ways to Fight Winter Depression

While it's possible to fight winter depression, it's not easy for all of us. Do the fall and winter months make you feel worse? Winter blues and seasonal depression may be symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. Although coping with SAD can be challenging, there are certain things you can do to lessen your symptoms. ⁠

When you have winter depression, the absence of sunlight makes the brain work extra hard to produce melatonin, a hormone that has been linked to depression and controlling body clock and sleep habits. Because of that, the further north you reside from the equator, the more likely it is that you will experience some form of winter depression.

Best Ways to Fight Winter Depression

For some people, the absence of sunshine interferes with the body's ability to maintain the balance of its intricate chemistry and biological cycles.

The body no longer understands when to be active and when to rest. Here are six suggestions that may be helpful if you want to fight winter depression or simply don't like the winter season:

1) Get Sunlight

Try to get sunlight as much as you can to fight winter depression. (Image via Pexels/Pexels)

Get outside while it's sunny, as one of the best ways to fight winter depression is with sunlight. When light enters the eye, a body clock system that regulates seasonal breeding and hibernation in animals is triggered. A similar system gets activated in humans.

Try taking a walk, jog, or even just sitting outside for a while during the day. By allowing more natural light in or adding vibrant decorations, you can also brighten your surroundings. It's remarkable how much better you can feel when your surroundings are bright and welcoming.

2) Light Therapy

What about people who live in areas with minimal sunlight? For seasonal depression, some patients find light therapy to be helpful.

An artificial light box can simulate natural light. It's believed that exposure to this kind of light may alter brain chemistry, improve mood, and fight winter depression symptoms, including excessive sleep and fatigue. Sitting in front of a light box for up to two hours every day during the winter is one way to fight winter depression.

When compared to standard home and business lighting, light boxes emit extremely bright light that's at least ten times stronger. Some individuals find that utilizing both a dawn simulator (a bedside light connected to an alarm clock that simulates a sunrise and gradually awakens you up) and a light box can enhance the benefits.

3) Get a Vitamin D Dose

How do you manage your Vitamin D levels? (Image via Pexels/Lumn)

Make sure you're receiving enough Vitamin D, especially during the colder months, as it's crucial for regulating mood and helps with many other things as well. If you aren't getting enough Vitamin D from sunlight, think about taking supplements.

Getting adequate Vitamin D is one simple way to possibly fight winter depression and other mood disorders, but there are numerous factors that can increase the risk. The usefulness of Vitamin D as a cure for depression requires more research, but it already shows a lot of promise as a natural remedy.

4) Move Your Body

Exercise your body by going outside if you can. Try exercising for at least 30 minutes every day to improve your attitude and energy levels. Even in the face of a high hereditary risk for the condition, people who regularly exercise each week are less likely to be diagnosed with depression, as found in a 2019 study.

According to the most recent studies and guidelines, engaging in exercise for anywhere between 25 and 75 minutes a day can help reduce the risk of developing depression and lift mood.

5) Seek Support

Seek support to fight winter depression (Image via Pexels/Julia Larson)

A strong support system is essential to fight winter depression. Isolation and loneliness often exacerbate the effects of winter blues. You should always have your support network's phone number handy, which could include friends, family, coworkers, and benefactors. If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that socialization and human touch are crucial for maintaining mental health.

Finding a means to spend time encouraging people when you're suffering from winter blues is essential for improving mood. For example, go for walks outside, make phone calls, or go on coffee dates (virtual or in person, depending on your circumstances). If you're unable to fight winter depression, seek professional support.

6) Set a Routine

Routines are excellent for establishing regularity and order in life. In general, people adapt well to following a set schedule. Routines can, however, become boring, and a routine devoid of excitement can make you feel depressed. Refreshing your routine to add life to your daily activities is a good strategy to fight winter depression.

Establish a routine that works for you, and follow it religiously. It's crucial to ensure that you take care of yourself every day by getting enough sleep, eating balanced meals at regular intervals, and taking care of your body.

Takeaway

If one approach fails, try not to give up. You can fight winter depression with the right tools. Finding a self-care technique that works best for you and your particular needs may require some trial and error.

Additionally, working with a therapist can help you identify what may be the cause and figure out how to manage it. Whether you suffer a change in mood during the winter or throughout the entire year, help is available.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes