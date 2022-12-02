How to Beat Winter Blues & Enjoy the Cold

Winter is here, and with it comes winter blues: dark mornings, darker evenings, and frigid grey days in between.

Although there's no official diagnosis for winter blues, experts say that they are rather prevalent and are characterized by feeling more down than usual, unhappy, less enthusiastic, or less interested in activities that one normally loves.

As winter blues are not a distinct medical disease, determining how many individuals are affected is challenging. According to research, 10-20% of Americans suffer seasonal mood shifts to varying extents. Feeling winter blues for an extended period is not natural, though. When people feel the blues, it's an indication that something in their life needs attention.

Barting Winter Blues & Enjoying the Cold

There are things you can do to improve your mood. Try these bad-mood zappers this winter to fight the winter blues and remain healthy all season:

1) Get Moving

There are many ways to exercise and beat winter blues. Get a gym membership if that's what it takes to keep yourself warm and work out, but you can also try riding your bike to work or sprinting up and down the stairs.

Studies have demonstrated that engaging in at least 20 minutes of intense movement four times a week can reduce sad mood.

2) Eat Healthy

While it might be tempting to eat hearty comfort foods in winter, it's best to stick to a diet high in vegetables, fruit, and lean meats, especially if you're prone to depression.

Over the years, studies have demonstrated a significant link between nutrition and mental health, and that a balanced diet can both prevent and treat depression.

If you're experiencing seasonal depression symptoms, find out what you're consuming. According to research, a Mediterranean-style diet devoid of fried and processed foods and rich in fruits, vegetables, extra-virgin olive oil, yogurt, cheese, nuts, whole grains, seafood, and lean red meat can promote both mental and physical health.

3) Warm Up

Making a few dietary changes throughout the winter is a smart idea. First, warm yourself with some handmade hot chocolate made with natural, unprocessed cocoa powder.

Additionally, this beverage creates a lovely sensation of something delectable, a pleasure, and a ritual to anticipate.

It's advised to consume cocoa in the evening to get ready for bed. Use milk that has been frothified and has a mix of protein, carbohydrates, and vitamin D. This combination helps elevate serotonin level, which promotes relaxation.

4) Set a Manageable Goal

Do whatever you can, rather than pressuring yourself. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

It's crucial to schedule tasks that can make you feel competent and successful during the day, even if they're only duties like mopping the floor. One psychological hypothesis holds that to develop emotionally, feel morally upright, and preserve your well-being, we have an inbuilt desire to feel competent.

Balance out the difficult jobs with minor pleasures, such as buying yourself a bouquet of fresh flowers or a cup of hot chocolate. The foundation of behavioral activation, another crucial tactic, is doing enjoyable and worthwhile things. According to studies, it's also one of the most tried-and-true and efficient approaches to treating depression.

5) Utilize Screen Time Wisely

Regulate your screen time. (Image via Pexels/Koolshooters)

We spend more time indoors during colder months, which tempts us to watch more television, stare at our computers, or play more on our phones.

Too much screen time lowers mood, causes weariness, and generates an excessive amount of distractions. If you're struggling with that, try setting a goal of putting down your devices and turning away from screens. By keeping a set time for viewing the screen, you can beat winter blues.

6) Ask for Assistance

You should seek expert assistance if you're hurt, and nothing you do helps. Reach out to a therapist, dependable friend, or member of your family so that no you don't have to suffer needlessly and alone.

We may make several adjustments to aid ourselves during winter blues to bring joy to ourselves and to others. Many of them are compact and controllable. However, if you feel that nothing is working, you're becoming isolated and are struggling to go about your everyday life, do get assistance.

Takeaway

After putting the aforementioned suggestions into practice, you should no longer fear the winter months. You should instead see them as a chance to appreciate other elements of life.

We all occasionally require assistance. Therefore, if you think that your actions to beat winter blues are ineffective, inform your support network, and seek expert assistance.

