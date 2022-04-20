6 Best Weight Exercises to Get a Stronger Chest

Chest muscles are the defining element of muscle mass for bodybuilders and people interested in general physical attractiveness.

Perhaps you've decided to bulk up your chest after viewing photographs of Arnold Schwarzenegger in his prime bodybuilding days. It's not a bad idea at all. When a man develops a pair of powerful pecs, he stands a little taller and prouder.

However, because these muscles facilitate arm mobility, they are extremely important from a functional standpoint.

Muscle-strengthening exercises are a vital aspect of a healthy lifestyle. One of the most significant muscle groups to address is the chest.

Best weight exercises to pump up your chest

You need targeted chest workouts that strengthen your muscles in the greatest way possible if you really want to pump up your pecs.

Since the main chest muscles (particularly the pectoralis major, or pecs) are so large and contribute to so much action, you'll need more than a few workouts to grow your upper body.

Check out these seven weight exercises that can help you get a stronger chest:

1) Single-arm dumbbell bench press

This exercise works your chest in the same way that any other bench variant does. The workout sculpts your chest and your abdominal area to a greater extent.

Follow these steps to do the single-arm dumbbell bench press properly:

Lie down on a bench with your back flat and a dumbbell in your right hand.

Straighten your arm by pressing the dumbbell directly over your chest.

Lower the dumbbell to the right side of your chest slowly.

Press it up again after a little pause. Do all of your reps on the right side, then switch to the left.

2) Incline dumbbell press

The incline dumbbell press is a free-weight workout that hits each side of the body separately to target the chest, shoulders, and triceps. It focuses on the upper section of the pectoral muscle group and the front of the shoulder.

Here are the steps to do the incline dumbbell press correctly:

Set a dumbbell in each hand and lean back on an adjustable bench at a 30°-45° tilt.

Turn your wrists so that the palms of your hands face each other.

Spread your arms open as if you are ready for a big bear hug, then press the weights straight over your chest while keeping a tiny bend in your elbows.

Lower your arms until your pecs are stretched, then bring them back together over your chest.

3) Decline bench press

The decline bench press is a great way to build strength in your lower chest muscles. Declined bench presses can help your pecs look more developed when used as part of a complete chest exercise.

Here are the steps to do a proper decline bench press:

On the decline bench, lie on your back with your legs bent and your ankles secured behind the ankle rests.

With your hands facing the feet, grasp the barbell.

To raise weight off the rack, keep your arms straight.

Place the weight above your lower chest and into your upper abdomen.

Slowly reduce the weight to your chest, roughly in line with your nipples, by bending your elbows.

Return the weight to its starting position after a brief pause.

Complete three sets of 8–12 reps.

4) Dumbbell fly

The dumbbell fly focuses on all parts of the pecs, but especially the sternal fibers, which connect directly to the sternum. The distinct "chest separation" look is created by growth in this area.

Follow these steps to perform a dumbbell fly correctly:

With a dumbbell in each hand, lie back on a flat bench.

Lower the weights until they're even with your chest, keeping a tiny bend in your elbows and spreading your arms wide.

Lift the weights back to the starting position by flexing your pecs.

5) Close-grip barbell bench press

Close-grip bench presses put less tension on your shoulders, allowing you to focus more on your triceps and chest.

Here are the steps you can follow to do a close grip barbell bench press correctly:

Lie down on a flat bench with a narrow, overhand grip on a barbell.

Hands should be just inside shoulder width.

Breathe in and steadily lower the bar until it skims the center of your chest from the starting position.

As you exhale, quickly return the bar to its original position.

Concentrate on using your chest muscles to lift the bar.

6) Flat bench press

The flat bench press is a compound weight exercise that engages the chest's pectoralis major, the shoulder's anterior deltoids, and the upper arm's triceps brachii.

Follow these steps to do a proper flat bench press:

Lie flat on your back on the bench, knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

With your thumb wrapped around the barbell and hands facing downwards, grasp the barbell. Lift the weight off the rack by pressing your arms straight up towards the ceiling.

Raise the weight above the level of your chest.

Slowly lower the weight on your chest by bending your elbows at a 45-degree angle.

Pause for a moment, then press the weight back to the start position.

Complete three sets of 8–12 reps.

Working the chest muscles can improve your quality of life, whether your aim is a sculpted chest or a stronger upper body.

Together with a high-protein diet, the listed exercises can help these muscles grow in size and strength.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you include these exercises in your chest workout? Yess!! No, not a fan 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh