A High Protein Diet Plan To Get In Shape - Ultimate Guide

A high-protein diet is recommended for people looking to build muscle and lose fat

Protein is very essential in a diet as it plays a crucial role in building muscles, strengthening the bones and aiding in recovery. Additionally, few studies have even pointed out that the inclusion of protein in a diet is very effective in weight loss as eating more protein promotes a feeling of fullness and suppress hunger.

A standard diet says that men should include around 56 grams of protein and women should take around 46 grams of protein per day. However, people having intense physical activity and trying to build muscle must include higher quantities of protein in their diet.

Almost all the food that you take contains protein but identifying foods that are rich sources of protein is of paramount importance when you are on a high-protein diet, as maintaining calorie balance is also crucial. Additionally, one could include protein powder in their diet as it is an excellent source of whey protein.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the six foods that you must include in your high protein diet to get in shape.

#1 Eggs

Eggs are a very economical source of protein

Benefits: Eggs contain all the necessary amino acids and are often considered as a complete source of protein. They are very effective in increasing the high-density lipoprotein content in the body and thereby, reduce the risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular ailments.

Nutrients: One large egg contains around 80 calories of energy along with 5 grams of fat and 6 grams of protein. Additionally, eggs include good quantities of vitamins D, B-12, B-2, B-5 and A, zinc, iron and copper.

Quantity to be taken: Have two large eggs per day. People on a weight-loss diet must include eggs in breakfast for better results.

