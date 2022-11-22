6 Best Yoga Asanas for Sensitive Knees

Do you have sensitive knees? It might be a good idea for you to start strengthening exercises for your knees right away to avoid developing chronic knee pain in the future.

Knee pain can have a disruptive effect on your life. You may find that you are unable to stand longer, sit in the same position without pain, or are unable to sit on the floor at all. You may not be able to walk even short distances without assistance.

To avoid this, you must exercise your knees. Yoga can be incredibly beneficial for strengthening your knees. Simple yoga asanas can help you correct muscular imbalances, injuries, or strains in or around your knees, improving the health of your knee muscles.

Yoga Asanas for Sensitive Knees

If you are somebody who suffers from knee problems, the following exercises are for you.

1) Bridge Pose

This exercise is beneficial for strengthening your entire lower body, including your knees. Your hamstrings and glutes will get stronger and more toned as you maintain the bridge pose, giving your knees better support.

Instructions:

Lay on your back with your legs and feet parallel, your knees bent, and your feet at hip distance.

Slowly move both feet closer to your butts and press down through your feet to lift your hips upwards.

Hold your hands behind your back and rise to your shoulders' apex.

Tighten your shins and press down through your heels to raise the back of your thighs and buttocks while maintaining parallel thighs.

To exit the pose, release your hands and lower your body to the ground slowly.

2) Tadasana

The Tadasana is a gentle and relaxing yoga asana that will make you more aware of your body. It promotes good alignment and may prevent future knee problems.

Instructions:

To assume the position, stand with your feet hip-width apart, then lift and spread your toes wide before placing them back on the floor.

Press each of the four corners of the foot into the ground to distribute body weight evenly.

When applying pressure to your feet, you should contract your calf muscles.

Contract your quadriceps and rotate your inner thighs inward. Raise yourself up to your tippy-toes.

Take several deep breaths and be conscious of the muscles you've activated to achieve the proper posture.

This position should be held for approximately ten breaths.

3) Crossed Ankle Forward Fold

This yoga pose is one of the best for strengthening sensitive knees without putting too much pressure on the knee muscles.

Instructions:

Sit down cross-legged on the floor. While maintaining a straight back, position your right ankle in front of your left.

Kneel with a slight bend.

Place your fingers on the front of your toes as you contract your abdominal muscles.

Press your hips to the left as soon as you feel a stretch in your knees, thighs, and hamstrings.

Return to the initial position.

4) Peaceful Warrior Pose

The peaceful warrior pose strengthens and activates the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, which prevent knee pain by maintaining knee health.

Instructions:

Straighten the toes of your left foot and take a step forward with it.

Turn your right toe 45 degrees to the side while simultaneously extending your arms with palms facing the ceiling.

Bend your left knee to a 90-degree angle while maintaining alignment with your ankle.

Bring the back of your right hand to the back of your right leg, and slowly arch your back to reach your left arm overhead.

5) Wide-Angled Seated Forward Bend

The seated forward bend with a wide angle stretches the adductors of the inner thighs and promotes knee health. This pose relieves knee pain and strengthens the muscles surrounding the leg joints.

Instructions:

Straighten your back and spread your legs wide to the sides.

Flex your knees and point your toes upward.

Press through your great toe and descend until your quads are facing the ceiling.

Relax your breathing and lengthen your spine as you hinge at the hips, move your hands forward, and place your upper body between your legs.

Be sure to maintain a straight back and avoid bending your spine.

Move your hands back and return to a seated position to exit the pose.

6) Child's Pose

The child's pose works out the muscles surrounding the knees and can help to strengthen them. This pose also relieves back, hip, and abdominal pain.

Instructions:

Start by kneeling on your mat.

If necessary, spread your knees out to the width of a yoga mat.

Place your hands in front of you so that they are in contact with the mat, and lean forward slowly while maintaining an open chest.

Try to position your hips so that they are as close to your heels as your stomach is to your thighs.

The stretch should be felt by placing your forehead on the mat.

Continue for one minute, then take a deep breath and return your head to the starting position.

Takeaway

Yoga poses for sensitive knees will serve to strengthen them and increase blood flow to the knee muscles. The muscles receive the oxygen and nutrients they require to grow stronger. By practicing these poses on a regular basis, you can improve the health of your knees. For more yoga poses to strengthen knees, check out our article on yoga poses to reduce knee pain and prevent injury.

