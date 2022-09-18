6 Best Yoga Exercises to Keep Your Heart Healthy

Did you know that yoga is good for your heart health in many ways and is one of the best ways to work out?

People like yoga, as it helps them become more flexible. Mindfulness, which is at the heart of yoga, helps people feel less stressed. Most people can also use yoga to get physically fit and get rid of stress at the same time.

Yoga is good for you, but some asanas or poses can boost your heart's health. The poses mentioned below improve heart function by giving the heart a gentle but intense workout. Include them in your daily routine to keep your heart happy and healthy.

Yoga Poses that Benefit the Heart

Here are six yoga poses that can benefit the heart:

1) Utkatasana

The Utkatasana is called the 'chair pose', so it makes sense that it opens the heart.

It also makes the thighs and calves stronger, making it one of the best yoga poses for opening the heart and making the chest bigger. It also helps the lungs work better.

To do this pose:

Starting in Tadasana, bend your knees, and move your hips back as if you were sitting on a chair.

Put your hands above your head, and touch your ears.

Relax the shoulders, and stay in this position for 5-15 deep breaths.

Slowly let go of your hands, and put them back where they were.

2) Vrikshasana

This pose helps the shoulders and make you stand up straighter. This is another simple yoga pose that anyone can do. It also helps the heart area feel more open.

To do this pose:

Standing up straight, put your arms over your head, and cross your left leg over your right.

Put the inside of your right knee on the inside of your left thigh.

Hold this position for a few moments while you take steady breaths.

Let go of your arms and legs to stand up straight again.

Change your legs, and do this exercise again on the other side.

3) Uttanasana

The Uttanasana yoga pose is great for the heart. It's a relaxing pose that also requires flexibility, but if you do it often enough, you will get good at it and be able to feel its calming effects.

To do this pose:

Begin with Tadasana. Take a deep breath in, and when you let out, bend forward at the waist.

Put your hands on the floor next to your feet; lean your torso forward, and lift your tailbone.

Stay there for a few seconds, and let go of your arms.

4) Adho Mukha Svanasana

The downward facing dog pose or adho muko svanasana works the shoulders and knees and can help you keep your balance. It also helps keep the heart healthy by letting blood flow into it.

To do the downward facing dog pose:

Start on your hands and knees, with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Get your hips off the floor, and move them back toward your heels.

Straighten your legs as much as you can while pushing your hips back, but keep them tight.

Press through your palms, and turn your inner elbows towards each other. Feel the muscles between your ribs stretching out.

Keep hollowing out and contracting your abs so they don't sag or cave in.

Take deep breaths for 5-8 counts, and let them out.

5) Seated Forward Bend

The Paschimottanasana is a relaxing yoga pose that's similar to the standing forward bend and is good for heart health. As you get more flexible, you can do the seated forward bend pose. It's also a great way to boost the immune system.

Here's how this pose is done:

Sitting with your legs together is a good way to stretch the lower back.

Put your hands on your hips, and bend forward from your waist.

Pull your lower abs in, and try to get your stomach to the tops of your thighs.

When you can't go any farther, hold that position for 8-10 breaths, and release.

6) Tadasana

The tadasana is a simple yoga pose but is also one of the most useful. This pose not only helps build a strong heart but also promotes strong muscle growth in the lower back.

To do this pose:

Straightening your back, put your feet together, and put your arms byyour sides.

Joining your fingers together, take a deep breath in, and stretch your arms up so that the palms are facing each other.

Look up; slowly drop your head back, and hold for 5-10 seconds.

Repeat 1-2 times.

Takeaway

Yoga can not only help you learn more about your body, but it will also help you cope up with your busy schedule by giving you clearer thoughts and letting your body and mind relax. If you eat well along the way, you will keep your heart healthy and be able to live a hearty life.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far