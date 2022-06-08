6 Best BOSU Balance Trainer Exercises for Beginners

BOSU is a piece of versatile exercise equipment that looks like an exercise ball cut in half. With one side flat and the other inflated, you can find it at most sports stores, gyms, and online. It is a balance trainer that offers exercisers an unstable surface to perform workouts and also engages different muscle groups.

It is known for improving your stability, balance, and core strength while enhancing other things like your cardiovascular endurance and strength. Using it in your everyday workout routine can make your exercises more challenging and all the more interesting. You can use the inflated side for strength training and cardio exercises and use the flat side for full core work.

If you’ve never used a BOSU before, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve compiled a few BOSU ball exercises you can do to work on your entire body.

Simple BOSU Exercises for Beginners

1) Single-leg hold

As a beginner, mastering balance is the first and most important thing you should do when starting to use a BOSU. Performing a single-leg hold will force your body to maintain balance on an unstable platform.

Instructions:

Put the BOSU ball in front of you with its flat side down.

Place your right foot in the middle of it and step up, balancing on your leg.

Try to maintain your balance for at least 20 seconds.

Do not let your other leg touch the ball or the floor.

Repeat on the opposite leg.

2) Bird dog

Instructions:

Start by placing the BOSU ball on its flat side.

Get on your hands and toes on the ball.

Make sure your palms are towards the top and your knees below the middle. Your toes should be resting on the floor.

Now lift your left arm and right leg off the ball until they are parallel to the floor.

Make sure to keep your neck stable and hips square.

Slowly lower your leg and arm back to the ball and lift your opposite leg and arm.

3) Squats

Instructions:

Start by standing on the inflated side with your feet slightly forward to the center.

Now bend your knees and squat down.

Make sure to keep your torso up and back straight, and extend both your arms out for balance.

Lower your body as down as you can comfortably go.

Stand back up and repeat.

4) Dead bug

Instructions:

Sit straight with your hips forward of the BOSU and lie back gently.

Draw your knees towards your chest and keep your hands on the inflated side for support.

Once you are properly balanced, try to straighten your arms and slowly bend your knees at a 90-degree angle.

Balance for 30 seconds, and then lower your opposite leg and arm towards the ground.

Return to the initial position, switch sides, and repeat.

5) Hip extension

Instructions:

Take a position on all your fours with your knees on the inflated side and hands on the floor. Make sure your knees are under your hips and your hands under your shoulders.

Engage your abs and lift your leg to your hips while keeping your knee bent. Simultaneously, press your heels towards the ceiling.

Slowly lower your leg and repeat by switching sides.

6) Triceps dips

Instructions:

Place the BOSU on its flat side on the floor.

Sit straight in front of the ball and place your hands on it at a shoulder-width distance. Make sure your fingertips are facing the bottom.

Slowly bend your knees and grasp your bottom up off the floor.

Keep your elbows tucked in, bend your arms, and lower your body towards the floor.

When your lower body touches the floor, push your body up through your hands back to the initial position, feeling your triceps activated.

Summary

Next time you’re in a gym and find a BOSU, give one of these workouts a try and see how you get on with it. Aim for 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps for each exercise and perform the routine once a week. Do not rush; take your workout slow and gradually increase your reps and pace as you build strength and confidence. If you feel any pain or discomfort, stop, relax, and continue after some time.

