What Is the Classic Physique Workout for Male Bodybuilders?

If you are an aspiring bodybuilder, you must be definitely assuming “how can you train your body to build muscles?”

The answer to that question is – there are plenty of exercises when it comes to developing muscles. There were a few classic physique workouts old school bodybuilders followed to train their bodies, relying on basic movements using dumbbells and barbells to build their physiques.

Classic physique workouts like deadlifts, squats and shoulder presses were and still are essential in any exercise routine.

Whether you are an experienced bodybuilder or someone starting from scratch, you can surely benefit from incorporating some simple yet effective classic moves into your everyday fitness regime. Classic physique workouts will shock your body and train each muscle in every possible way.

Read on to gain more insight into some of the exercises from the 'old times' that can help you build mass faster than any other workout routine.

Classic physique workouts every male bodybuilder should do

Here are six such workouts:

1) Wide grip pull down

To perform this exercise:

Hold the bar with your palms at shoulder-width distance facing away from each other, and extend both your arms above your head.

Make sure you don’t lean back when you pull the bar towards the top of your chest.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and keep a control on the bar as it pulls back up to the initial position.

Aim for four seconds, with no hold at the top of the movement.

Perform three sets of ten reps.

Check out this classic physique workout:

2) Deadlift

To perform this exercise:

Gently squat down, and hold a barbell with both your hands at your shoulder-width distance.

Try to take the barbell onto your heels, and keep it as close as you can to your body throughout the exercise.

Now lift the barbell to your thigh level; hold it for a few seconds, and return it to the initial position at a controlled pace.

Perform three sets of ten reps.

Check out this video for reference:

3) Dumbbell lateral raise

To perform this exercise:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Grab them next to your sides, and slightly bend your elbow as you hold them.

Stand tall, with your feet at a shoulder-width distance, and engage your core.

Bend your elbows; raise both your arms at the same time out to your sides, and maintain your elbow position till they reach shoulder level.

Hold for a second at the top movement, and lower the dumbbells slowly back to their starting position.

· Perform three sets of ten to 15 reps.

Check out this video for reference:

4) Flat bench fly

To perform this exercise:

Slowly press the dumbbells up so that your arms are fully extended.

Slightly bend your arms; bend the dumbbells down to your sides, and feel a stretch across your chest muscles.

Contract your pecs, and return the dumbbells to the initial position.

Perform two to three sets of ten reps.

Check out this classic physique workout:

5) Romanian deadlift

To perform this exercise:

Stand straight behind a barbell.

Slightly bend your knees, and lower down to grab the barbell. Make sure to keep your back, hips and shins absolutely straight.

Without arching your back, push through your hips to lift the barbell up. Pause for a second at the top movement.

Push your hips back, and bend your knees again to lower the barbell to the floor.

Perform three sets of 12 reps.

Check out this video for reference:

6) Barbell back squat

To perform this exercise:

Stand straight, with your feet a bit wider than your shoulder-width.

Grab a barbell over your upper back, and use an overhand grip.

Hug the barbell tight into your trapezius muscles.

As you take the weight of the barbell, lower down, and take a squat position. Keep your back straight, head up and hips out.

Lower yourself into a squat position till your hips get aligned with your knees and your legs get at a 90-degree angle.

Push your heels to the floor and explosively push yourself back up.

Perform two sets of ten reps.

Check out this video for reference:

Summary

Though performing these classic physique workouts will surely help you build muscle mass, your results will also depend on factors such as how many reps and sets you perform, how many days you train and what type of workout programme you follow.

That said, the key to successfully completing each classic physique workout is to be consistent and follow a strict routine.

Remember that for a classic physique, you just don’t need to be big, rather you need to be balanced. Each muscle needs to be built in a way that when combined with each other, it enhances the entire physique and not just the individual muscle.

