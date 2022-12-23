6 Common Exercise Mistakes And How To Avoid Them

Whether you're a fitness freak or just a beginner who's learning how best to warm up, it is possible that you are making some common exercise mistakes unknowingly. However, worry not, since you are not alone.

Many people tend to make common exercise mistakes, and it is a contributing factor to why they quit so quickly. You see, what works for one person may not necessarily work for another. However, there are six common exercise mistakes that everyone should be aware of so that they can avoid them and keep up with their exercise goals.

Six Common Exercise Mistakes & How To Avoid Them

If you're new to working out, avoid the following mistakes to ensure that your workout is productive, rewarding, and enjoyable from the start:

1) Not Setting Fitness Goals

Many people who start an exercise program don’t set any goals for themselves. If you don’t have anything to work toward, it won’t be easy to stick with your routine. It’s important to set goals and measure your progress. Short-term goals are good for motivation, while long-term goals keep you focused for the long haul.

For instance, you might want to lose 50 extra pounds, but it might be easier to focus on your short-term goal of losing the next five pounds. These short-term achievable goals may help you feel like your long-term goal isn’t that far out of reach.

2) Forgetting to Stretch Before Exercise

Before and after a workout, try stretching to help relieve pain and prevent delayed onset of muscle soreness. This is one of the most common exercise mistakes by beginners. Stretching improves blood flow and can also help you repair tired muscles, shorten the interval between training sessions, and improve flexibility.

3) Skipping Your Warm-Up

Some people are able to exercise without warming up, although many people would be better off only warming up and then doing a more intense workout. Warm-up activities prepare your body for strenuous exercises by increasing blood flow, heart rate, and body temperature.

Foam rolling is a great way to warm-up because it relaxes sore muscles. If you’re new to it, start with some foam roller exercises before your next workout.

4) Sticking to Just One Exercise

To develop strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance, you could take advantage of various forms of physical activity. Some exercises are better at providing more of one benefit and less of another, depending on the type of workout.

In addition, mixing up your fitness routine can keep you from getting bored, shorten rest times, and speed recovery. For example, if you lift weights on Monday to build strength, then you should jog at a brisk pace on Tuesday to build endurance and give your muscles time to recover.

5) Wrong Workout Attire

When it comes to workout clothes, you don’t necessarily have to spend a lot of money on them, but it’s important to choose what clothes you’ll be exercising in with some thought. Loose, comfortable clothes are typically good for most situations, but not all, and tend to be among the most common exercise mistakes.

For example, you want your biking pants to fit well enough so that they don't get caught in bike pedals. Also, your choice of shoes can make a tremendous difference in how comfortable and efficient you feel while exercising.

6) Poor Eating Habits

To maintain your health, it’s a no-brainer that you need to combine physical exercise with a good diet. You won’t need to give up all of your favorite foods, either. Just make some small changes in your menu and activity schedule, and over time, you’ll notice a tremendous difference.

Takeaway

As long as you are exercising regularly and avoiding the common exercise mistakes mentioned above, the best way to evaluate your progress is to weigh yourself regularly as well.

By monitoring your weight, you can tell more easily if you’re losing fat or gaining muscle and how much weight you’re losing or gaining overall. Monitoring your heart rate also allows you to make sure that you’re exercising at a moderate intensity.

