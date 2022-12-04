6 Couple Yoga Poses to Help You Bond With Your Partner

Yoga is a great way to build a sound body and mind and an even better way to bring two bodies and minds together.

We all want to be happy in our relationships. Whether you're married, dating, or in a long-term relationship, yoga is a great way to build on what's already there and make things even stronger.

Best Couple Yoga Poses

These six yoga poses are designed to help you connect with your partner on an emotional level — whether it's helping you fight off stress together or simply relaxing after a hard day at work. Let's get started:

#1 Child's Pose and Forward Bend

Child’s Pose is a relaxing position that can be done side by side or facing each other. It helps relieve stress, improves flexibility, and reduces back pain.

The forward bend is another pose where you can take turns with your partner, being careful not to strain your back muscles. It helps loosen up tense muscles and allows you to feel more in tune with each other as well as yourself.

This yoga pose serves as a melange between the two exercises.

Partner 1 performs a child's pose by sitting with their legs crossed on the floor as they bend forward and bring their chest to the ground.

As partner 1 extends their arms out, partner 2 must step forward and stand tall.

Partner 1 then grips partner 2's ankles and holds the child's pose.

Partner 2 then enters a forward bend as they lower down, keeping their legs straight.

Stay locked in this position for a minute before swapping positions.

#2 Downward Facing Dog

Also called the adho mukha svanasana, it's a beginner-friendly yoga pose that strengthens the arms and back. You can perform this pose with your partner in a few different ways:

Start with both of you lying on your stomachs, and lift up simultaneously into the downward facing dog. Hold for five breaths before returning to a resting position on the floor.

Make it more challenging by holding one leg straight while the other bends in front of you — you will feel this stretch in your glutes. If that's still too easy, try lifting one leg off the ground while keeping both hands on the mat and balancing yourself there.

If you're feeling ambitious, take turns standing on each other's shoulders like an Olympic gymnast. This variation is best done when both partners are strong enough to support each other's weight, as falling could cause injury, if not done correctly.

#3 Partner Plank

Partner planks are a fun way to work on your core strength and flexibility while doing a yoga pose that's also known to improve the entire body.

The addition of a partner can allow you to push each other to your limits, especially in an exercise where it's difficult to stay focused, as your body is suspended. You can even add some meat to the game by punishing whoever breaks their form first. This added competition can enhance your workouts like never before.

To do a partner plank:

Lie on your back with both legs firmly planted on the ground.

Tuck your core in, and flex your abs as you support yourself with your arms.

Reach out for a high five every five seconds.

Hold the plank for a minute or till one of you gives out.

#4 Partner Boat Pose

It's a great way to work on balance and flexibility. It also develops trust between partners, as you're both relying on each other's help to balance.

This pose helps improve balance by encouraging you not to rely solely on yourself but rather to share weight between your partner. It also improves strength in the core muscles from having to hold back while pushing forward into each other during each repetition.

Finally, this pose can help derive trust from each other, as you must rely on each other being able to maintain proper form throughout the sequence without collapsing underneath or falling over onto one another, which requires confidence in each other.

To do this pose:

Both partners should sit flat on their legs, with their soles resting against each other.

As you lift your legs, grab your partner's hands, and sit with your back straight.

Touch your soles to that of your partner's, and hold for as long as you can.

From here, both partners should push against the other.

Repeat the sequence ten times before switching roles and having your partner do it for you.

#5 Seated Twist

The seated twist is a great way to open up the back and sides, yet again enhanced by the presence of your partner.

To do so, follow these steps:

Sitting with your back to your partner, twist your upper body to the right, and wrap your left arm around your partner’s waist.

Lean back slightly into their embrace, and twist again to the other side.

Repeat the process several times, making sure to rotate both of you at the waist each time you face each other so that both of you have time to face each other from all angles.

Sadhavi Khosla🇮🇳 @sadhavi



Named after one of the Saptarishis, (Bharadvaja), Bharadvajasana is a seated twist that strengthens and stretches your spine, neck, and shoulders; appearing in Iyengar & Ashtanga styles of yoga. You don’t do Yoga, Yoga happens to you. #Bharadvajasana Named after one of the Saptarishis, (Bharadvaja), Bharadvajasana is a seated twist that strengthens and stretches your spine, neck, and shoulders; appearing in Iyengar & Ashtanga styles of yoga. You don’t do Yoga, Yoga happens to you. #Bharadvajasana Named after one of the Saptarishis, (Bharadvaja), Bharadvajasana is a seated twist that strengthens and stretches your spine, neck, and shoulders; appearing in Iyengar & Ashtanga styles of yoga. https://t.co/YEujiegYwJ

#6 Partner Forward Fold

This simple, restful yoga pose offers a lot of space to sink into and connect with your partner.

You can do it standing on the floor or hold onto each other if you want to feel connected. Even better, try doing this pose by yourself — your partner can still be there in spirit.

Proceed as follows:

Stand with your backs facing each other.

Bend down, and reach your arms out behind you.

Grab each other's arms, and pull.

Lower down till the stretch in your hamstrings multiplies.

Hold for 30 seconds, and rest.

Takeaway

The aforementioned yoga poses are a great way to bond with your partner. As you advance through the poses, you will find yourself getting closer and closer together.

Sampoorna Yoga @sampoorna_yoga



#YogaTeacherTraining #YTTC #PartnerYoga We love it when we see students taking what we've taught in the shala, and get creative with it outside! Here's Julia and Nathalie having a go at a Partner Yoga variation of Paschimottanasana (forward fold) and Bakasana (crow pose). We love it when we see students taking what we've taught in the shala, and get creative with it outside! Here's Julia and Nathalie having a go at a Partner Yoga variation of Paschimottanasana (forward fold) and Bakasana (crow pose).#YogaTeacherTraining #YTTC #PartnerYoga https://t.co/VRheMN4MXh

You can easily add incentives to your yoga sessions by doing them with your partner. It's a fun way to spend some quality time with your significant other and push each other to their limits.

