6 Easy Bicep Workouts To Get Toned Arms For Women

Should women work on their biceps? How many of you have been asked that? The answer to that is ‘Hell yes!’. Why not? How else will we be the boss that we are? This workout is for those women who are aiming to tone their arms and get super strong biceps.

Some points to remember before you start with the exercises are:

1. This routine must not be done everyday. Your muscles need time to re-energize, or they might end up getting damaged. You must do this bicep workout regime 3 times in a week.

2. Do not underestimate the importance of resistance. Resistance is very important. So lower the reps and increase the weights. You will see the difference.

3. There are no specific exercises that are designed only for men. Women can do whichever exercise they think they are comfortable with. After all, we all love challenges!

4. There is nothing wrong with the possibility of you wanting to bulk up. We live in a society that has taught us to tone ‘down’, but let's break the barriers and for once, bulk ‘up’, if that is what we want!

5. Strength training is as important as cardio, if not more, when it comes to tone your arms and adding mass to it.

Let us get started with an easy bicep workout for women that will help them get toned arms!

Exercise #1

Bicep Curl

We must start with the most basic exercise that is easy yet effective. You need to get hold of 2 dumbbells.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet placed at hip width.

Step 2: Hold a dumbbell in each hand, with your elbows close to your body. Your palms need to face forward.

Step 3: Keep your upper arms stationary, engage your arms and curl your dumbbells to bring them close to your shoulders.

Step 4: Lower your forearms and get back to the initial position. Repeat.

Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.

