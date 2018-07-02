Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 Effective Chest Exercises For Women To Get The Perfect Bust

Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19   //    02 Jul 2018, 21:11 IST

World Class Metropolis fitness centre in Moscow
Women performing Dumbbell Pullover

This is for all the ladies who work out. Name four parts of your body you concentrate on when making a workout regime for yourself? Hold on! I will do it for you. They are abs, legs, arms and bust.

These four areas become the core of a woman’s exercise routine and rightfully so. However, let's focus on your bust for a moment. Who would mind a well-toned chest after all?

Let me clear out one point right now. A lot of women think that exercises meant for your chest will decrease their breasts size.

Also Read: 5 Easy To Do Back Exercises For Women

Well, that is not true at all. These exercises will only help you build muscles and lose the excess fat.

This is similar to the exercises you do for the other areas that lead to shedding off excess fat throughout your body and not just in a specific part.

So let us get started with 6 effective chest exercises for women. These might require an exercise ball or a set of dumbbells so have them at your disposal.

#1 Push-ups

This is one of the most common exercises you will hear of. Most of you must have even done it multiple times before. But there is a specific posture and method you must follow in order to get maximum benefits out of this exercise.

Instructions:

Step 1: Get on your fours. Your palms are supposed to be wider as compared to your shoulders. Your feet must be close together. Here, you need to see that your body forms a straight line from your toe all the way up to your head.

Step 2: Slowly, bend your arms so as to lower your body. Come down to bring your chest close to the floor. Do not arch your back when you do this exercise. Your torso must be engaged and your chest must be pulled up.

Step 3: Hold for a second and get back up to the initial position. Repeat.

Do 2 sets of 10 reps each and gradually increase it to 15 per set.

Next up: Dumbbell Plank Rotation

Page 1 of 6 Next
