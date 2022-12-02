6 Exercises to Get Rid of Cellulite on Legs

Cellulite is a pervasive issue among people nowadays. It is a natural part of the human body that affects 80-90% of the world population, especially women. When the skin starts appearing dimpled and lumpy, it is labeled as cellulite. This occurs most commonly on the abdomen, thighs, and buttocks but can also appear on the arms.

Many people want to eliminate their cellulite. Occasionally, reducing body fat and building more muscle may help to minimize the appearance of cellulite. However, even lean people can have visible cellulite.

Through exercise, fortunately, you can reduce the appearance of cellulite. Exercise will also make your muscles stronger. The better you feel, the more confident you'll be, which should encourage you to ignore your cellulite and concentrate on your strength.

Exercises to Get Rid of Cellulite on Legs

Check out the following exercises to get rid of cellulite on legs.

1) Squat Jumps

An advanced squat variation that increases strength and agility, this exercise works out all major lower body muscles. Your lower body's cellulite can appear less noticeable thanks to this workout.

Instructions:

Start by assuming an upright position with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms at your sides.

As you start to squat down, picture yourself leaning back in a chair with your arms out in front of you.

As you climb back up, push off with a jump and lower your arms to assist the motion.

Repeat as soon as you can while ensuring that the balls of your feet make contact with the ground first.

3 sets of 10-15 repetitions should be completed.

2) Step Ups

Step-ups can improve your balance and strengthen your glutes. It's an excellent exercise for toning your muscles, especially your glutes.

Instructions:

Stand before a bench, stool, or raised surface, making sure the surface doesn't move (otherwise, injuries may occur).

On the box or bench, place your right foot.

Your hips, knees, and ankles should all be in a 90-degree right angle--this is the starting position.

Crush your glutes to raise your body off the ground as you root through your right foot firmly into the box or bench.

Instead of putting your left foot on top of the box or bench, keep it in the air.

To finish one repetition, lower your body back to the ground.

After 15 to 20 repetitions, switch feet.

3) Glute Bridges

Your core, hamstrings, and glutes are worked out in this exercise. Glute bridges are generally used to tone up the thighs and glutes, as well as strengthen the lower back. Since they also help build muscle, they can help reduce cellulite effectively.

Instructions:

Start by laying facedown on the ground, your knees bent, your feet flat, and your arms by your sides, palms facing down.

Inhale, then lift your hips off the floor by engaging your core, glutes, and hamstrings as you push through your heels.

Your knees and upper back should be in a straight line.

Before going back to the starting position, pause and squeeze the peak.

3 sets of 15-20 repetitions should be completed.

When lifting weights, aim for three sets of 8–12 reps.

4) Bulgarian Split Squats

This is one of the best workouts you can do to get rid of cellulite. This exercise targets your glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps. It will also strengthen your butt.

Instructions:

Keep a distance of two feet between you and any steps or benches so that you are facing away from them.

You should bend your left knee and place the top of your left foot on the bench or step after first placing your left knee there.

Squat as low as you can while bending your right knee.

At all times, make sure your shoulders, hips, and chest are facing forward.

Put pressure on your right heel to finish one repetition and then return to the starting position. Perform 2-3 sets of 8–12 repetitions.

5) Lateral Lunges

Many lower body muscles, including your quads, adductors, glutes, hamstrings, and calves, are worked out during lateral lunges. They can help you get rid of cellulite and tone your inner thighs.

Instructions:

Place your feet shoulder-width apart and stand straight.

Take a big step to the side, bending your left knee and sitting down, starting with your left leg.

To maintain balance, simultaneously raise your arms in front of you, and straighten your right leg.

Your glutes and hamstrings should be specifically targeted by lifting your chest and pulling your buttocks back and downwards.

Do not force anything that does not feel natural because this exercise requires significant hip mobility and flexibility.

Extend your right foot upward to get back to the starting position.

Before switching legs and performing the other side, complete 8–12 repetitions on this side.

6) Curtsy Lunges

Curtsy lunges work your glutes, quads, calves, and core. Your gluteus medius, a key muscle for stabilizing your hips and knees, is strengthened by this exercise. They can aid in cellulite reduction and lower body toning.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms relaxed in front of you for balance.

Step backwards, crossing your right leg over your midline as if you were curtsying, so that your right foot lands diagonally behind you.

Bend both your legs so that your back knee is pointing down at the ground.

After a brief break, drive through your left heel and tighten your glutes to return to the starting position and complete one repetition.

Count from 8 to 12 times, then switch sides.

After a break, perform two more sets.

Takeaway

Losing body fat and increasing muscle mass may have a negligible impact on the appearance of cellulite. Check out our article on cellulite-fighting yoga exercises that will increase your confidence and help combat cellulite. However, keep in mind that exercise is not enough to completely eliminate it.

Instead, you should focus on building sustainable lifestyle habits that will enhance your health and well-being rather than on eliminating a natural part of your body.

