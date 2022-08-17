Top 5 Cellulite-fighting Yoga Exercises

Regardless of whether you're physically fit or not, cellulite can affect you. So, what exactly is cellulite, and what can be done to get rid of it?

First of all, cellulite is not a disease – it's a natural phenomenon that can affect both women and men. It's basically an accumulation of adipose tissue that forms dimples and nodules on the hips, thighs, abdomen, buttocks, and hips. It makes the skin look lumpy and crumpled, as it pushes the connective tissue below it.

The good news is that the appearance of cellulite can be reduced through a relaxing yoga sequence.

Cellulite-fighting yoga exercises work on different body parts, such as the buttocks, legs, and abdomen. They improve blood circulation and also stop fluid retention in the body. Moreover, certain yoga exercises can reduce stress and anxiety levels, which, in excess, can lead to cellulite.

Best Yoga Exercises to Reduce Cellulite Appearance

Here're the five best yoga exercises you can do to get rid of cellulite. When doing these poses, though, be mindful of your posture and perform each move in the correct form. Let's get started:

1) Chair Pose or Utkatasana

This yoga exercise not only enhances blood flow to your legs but also helps tone the muscles of your thighs and hips, reducing the appearance of cellulite.

Start the exercise by standing straight with your feet apart. Stretch both hands in the front, keeping your palms down and elbows straight but not bent.

Bend your knees, and push your pelvis down gently as if you're sitting on a chair. As you do that, make sure your hands are parallel to the floor.

Keep your posture straight, and lengthen your spine.

Hold the position for a few breaths, and return to the starting position.

Repeat.

2) Standing Forward Bend or Uttanasana

The standing forward bend pose in yoga tones and stretches the muscles of the thighs, hips, and back, helping reduce cellulite.

Stand tall with your feet at hip distance, and bend your body forward reaching your toes.

Do not lock your knees; hinge your body at your hips.

Move your head towards the floor, and straighten your legs with a slight bend in your knees.

Hold the position for a few minutes, and return to the starting position.

Repeat.

3) Shoulder Stand or Salamba Sarvangasana

The shoulder stand in yoga helps improve the lymphatic system and also flushes out toxins while helping the fatty areas to break and eventually move out of the body.

Lie down on your back with your legs bent and feet on the ground. Move your shoulders under your upper back, and allow your chest to lift.

Slowly lift your hips, and extend both arms on the floor, keeping your palms down.

Press into your palms, and lift onto the balls of your feet. Extend your right leg up.

Place both hands on your lower back, and bend your elbows to extend your left leg up.

Once both legs are raised, lift again through the balls of your feet, and walk your hands further up your back for more balance. Allow your chest to move towards your chin to balance your upper back.

Stay in the position for a few seconds, and come out of the pose by lowering your feet over your head and rolling out slowly on the floor.

4) Eagle Pose or Garudasana

The eagle pose requires you to squeeze your core and thighs and balance your body on your legs. This position helps burn lower body fat while also smoothening out the skin and reducing cellulite.

Stand straight, and bend your knees.

Cross your left thigh over your right thigh, and take your left foot behind your right calf. If you can’t do that, simply keep your foot on your other thigh.

Bring your right arm under your left arm; clasp both hands together, and try to sit in this position by moving your thighs together.

Hold the pose for some time before switching legs and repeating.

5) Plank Pose or Kumbhakasana

The plank pose works on the arm muscles, reducing arm fat.

Here's how it's done:

Start in a tabletop position, with your knees and hands firmly planted on the floor, and your wrists under your shoulders.

Spread your fingers, and gently press down through your hands and forearms. Do not allow your chest to bend.

Keeping your gaze down, lengthen the back of your neck, and squeeze your abdominal muscles towards your spine.

Hold the position while maintaining a straight line from head to toe.

To release, lower your body onto your knees and relax.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav