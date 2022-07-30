6 Chair Yoga Poses for Seniors

Chair yoga is one of the best ways for seniors to attain the amazing health and mental benefits of yoga. From active older adults to ones recovering from injuries and health concerns, chair yoga is a beneficial form for any fitness level.

Unlike high-intensity exercises such as lifting weights and running, performing chair yoga poses is easy on the muscles and joints and offers a gateway to other workouts as well. These poses are a great option for seniors who lack mobility, as they can be easily modified to be performed while seated on a chair.

Chair yoga offer the following benefits for seniors:

Improves mobility and flexibility

Safe on joints

Improves blood circulation

Promotes better sleep

Reduces stress and anxiety

Improves breathing habits

Improves body posture

Promotes quality of life and well-being.

Chair yoga asanas not only offer the regular benefits of yoga but also help with joint lubrication and age-related health concerns, such as arthritis and menopause.

Chair Yoga Poses for Seniors

Here's a look at some of the best chair yoga poses for older adults.

1) Seated Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

This is an easy yoga pose that engages the core muscles and improves posture.

To do it:

Sit straight on a chair, with your spine extended and keep breathing deeply. Exhale, and root down to the chair with your sit bones. Your knees should be over your ankles and legs at a 90-degree angle.

Roll your shoulders back and down, and pull your belly button towards your spine. Lift your toes, and press firmly into all the corners of your feet.

2) Single-leg Stretch (Janu Sirsasana)

For this pose, move slightly towards the edge of the chair.

To do it:

Sit up straight with your left leg out. Rest your heels on the floor, and keep your toes pointing up. Place both hands on your outstretched leg, and lift through your spine. Slowly bend over your left leg, and slide your hands down your leg. Stretch as far as you can, and hold your calf or your ankle, if it's comfortable.

Stay in this position, and take deep breaths. Release the pose by returning to the initial position. Repeat this pose with your right leg outstretched. Double-check your posture, and realign your knee over your ankle before you bend down for the stretch.

3) Chair Spinal Twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

Here's how it's done:

Sit sideways on the chair facing your right. Hold the back of the chair, and twist your upper body towards your right. As you do that, lengthen your back to each inhale, and twist your body as you exhale. Bring your legs to your left, and repeat the spinal twist on your left side.

4) Chair Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana)

Here's how it's done:

Sit straight, and bring your left ankle to rest on your right thigh. As you do that, make sure to keep your knee in line with your ankle. Hold this position for a few seconds, and keep breathing deeply. To intensify this pose, you can bend forward, if it’s comfortable. Repeat the pose on your right leg.

5) Chair Raised Hands Pose (Urdhva Hastasana)

To do this pose:

Sit tall. On an inhale, raise both your hands towards the ceiling at the same time. Make sure to maintain a good upper body posture, and relax your shoulders. Press your sit bones firmly on the chair.

6) Chair Cat-cow Stretch (Bitilasana Marjaryasana)

Here's how it's done:

Sit straight on a chair, with your spine long and both your feet flat on the floor. Put your hands on your knees, or simply place them on the top of your thighs. As you inhale, bend your spine, and roll your shoulders back and down. This is the cow position.

On an exhale, bring your chin towards your chest, and round your spine, allowing your head and shoulders to come forward. This is the cat position. Keep on moving between the cat and cow on inhalations and exhalations for a few breaths, and relax.

Once you’ve done this chair yoga sequence, take a few minutes to relax by performing the final asana - Savasana. Sit comfortably with your eyes closed and both your hands on your lap. This pose will help you absorb all the positive effects of the asanas you've performed.

Takeaway

When starting the aforementioned chair yoga poses, make sure to use a sturdy chair that you feel stable and comfortable in. Do not use a chair with wheels or one that feels unstable. Also, make sure to begin each pose by ensuring your form is correct, and your butt is nicely planted in the seat.

