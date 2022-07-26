6 Best Yoga Poses for Seniors Over 70 to Improve Health and Wellbeing

Seniors need physical exercise that is effective and tailored to individual needs. In addition, it should not carry any risk of injury or aggravate any preexistng condition. Yoga is the perfect answer for this requirement. Besides being gentle and low-impact, it offers great benefits for mental wellbeing. Which is why it is a great exercise option for people over 70. Yoga does not require fancy equipment and can be done anywhere. It can be a sustainable option for a holistic and healthy lifestyle for seniors.

6 Best Yoga Poses for Seniors

Yoga builds flexibility and confers great improvements in mobility and strength. These two aspects are essential for seniors to keep their daily life fruitful. By enabling relaxation and focus, yoga helps in reducing age-related dementia, depression, etc.

We show here six easy yoga poses that seniors can begin with. Please consult your doctor before commencing any exercise program to understand the impact on any joint, spine or physiological conditions you migh have.

1. Mountain pose (Tadasana)

The mountain pose is good for seniors as this asana helps with balance and coordination and keeps feet strong. To do this asana:

Stand upright with your heels together and big toes touching.

Engage your abs and relax your shoulders back and down.

Breathe easily while engaging both your legs.

2. Bird Dog (Dandyamana Bharmanasana)

Spine health and functioning are crucial as we age. The bird dog pose is good for back support and abdominal muscles and is great for strengthening the entire back and the transverse abdominals. To do this pose:

Kneel down and stretch your right arm forward and your left leg back at the same time.

Draw your belly button in towards your spine.

Stay in this position for a few breaths and then do it with your other arm and leg.

3. Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani):

Legs up the wall is a restorative pose that provides gentle relaxation of other poses without the risk of bending over. This pose also helps in blood circulation and is good for the heart. To do this pose:

Sit straight facing a wall and then lower your back to the floor.

Move your legs up the wall so that the back of your legs gets flat against the wall.

If you are unable to get your legs against the wall, slightly move your body back and bend your knees.

Keep both your arms straight on your sides.

Breathe deeply and stay in the position for a few seconds.

Slowly lower your legs down from the wall and relax.

4. Sphinx Pose (Salamba Bhujangasana)

The sphinx pose is good for your upper back strength and helps keep forward head syndrome at bay. It is an easy and gentle pose that helps open the chest and strengthen the rear delts. To do this pose:

Lie straight on your stomach.

Keep your forearms on the floor with your elbows under your shoulders.

Press into your arms gently and bring your shoulder blades together.

Raise your stomach in and up and stay in this position for a few breaths.

5. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Shvanasana):

This pose helps keep your joints healthy, flexible, and boosts overall body strength. To do this pose:

Get on your knees and hands and tuck your toes under.

Lift your hips up and back slowly until your body creates a triangle.

To bring your weight back, use your legs and core strength.

Stay in the position for a few breaths and then lower your body.

6. Corpse pose (Shavasana):

Seniors need to rest as much as they can, and it’s good for them to let go of all their thoughts and tiredness. Shavasana helps improve the nervous system and also restores calmness and peace to the mind and body. You should do this pose at the end of your yoga session. To do this asana:

Start by lying on your back and relaxing your body.

Take a few deep breaths and then relax.

Takeaway

Yoga is quite useful for seniors for both physical and mental benefits. Various studies also suggest that meditation poses, slow breathing patterns, and body awareness practiced in yoga reduce blood pressure and elevate mood.

The key to consistency in yoga is not to overdo or strain too much. Begin slowly and slide gently into the poses. Always listen to the limits imposed by your body and increase the duration or complexity only when you can comfortably do so. Do not skip your routine medicines and get immediate medical attention if any pain persists.

