6 Exercises to Get Toned Abs Like David Beckham

Most gym-goers today want to achieve six-pack abs fast. However, the truth is that there are no shortcuts when it comes to toning your upper body, especially if you're looking to get toned abs like David Beckham.

He's a heartthrob, and even after years of retirement, he still looks perfect and has an outstandingly sculpted and chiselled body. If you want to get an upper body like him, the road ahead is not easy but not impossible, provided you know the right exercises and other things to consider.

How to Get Rippling Abs like David Beckham:

Here's a look at six exercises that can get you rippling abs like David Beckham's:

1) Hanging Straight Leg Raise

Hanging straight leg raises are a classic abs builder and also help enhance your overall strength and body control. This exercise primarily targets your lower abdominal muscles.

Instructions:

Hang from a pull-up bar by keeping your hands at a shoulder-width distance and your hips at the centre of your body. Make sure your body is in a straight line from your hips to your hands.

Keeping your back and legs straight and using controlled movements, lift your legs till they get parallel to the floor.

Lower your legs slowly, and repeat the exercise a few times more.

To increase difficulty, try to lift your legs above 90 degrees.

When you raise your legs, do not allow them to swing. Keep your hips down as if you're sitting.

2) Sprinter Crunch

The sprinter crunch targets your lower and upper abdominal muscles and also works on the obliques. When doing this exercise, make sure to keep your core engaged throughout to prevent back pain.

Instructions:

Lie on a mat on your back, and keep your hands at your sides.

Keep your legs straight and your heels hovering off the mat about five to six inches.

With your left arm elevated and your elbow bent, start sitting up so that the movement resembles a pumping motion.

At the top of the position, bring your right knee towards your chest, and return to the initial position with your legs still raised.

Repeat with your opposite leg and arm.

3) Swiss Ball Plank-to-pike

The Swiss ball plank-to-pike is great for developing transverse abdominus and also helps make your waist smaller and lean.

Instructions:

Take a plank position, and keep your shins on a swiss ball.

Keep your core muscles tight and your back straight as you hinge at your hips to fold your body into a pike.

As you do that, allow your feet and legs to roll on the ball till you get on your toes.

Hold the position at the top, and slowly lower your leg to the floor.

Repeat.

4) Twisting Windmill

This exercise primarily works on the obliques and helps develop strong abs. When doing this exercise, don't bounce your feet, and make sure to keep your body stable.

Instructions:

Lie straight on your back, and keep both your arms extended out on your sides at shoulder height.

Lift both your legs at the same time till they get perpendicular to the ground.

Lower your legs to your left, and keep it a few inches away from your left hand.

Bring your arms and legs to the centre, and repeat the exercise by lowering your legs to the other side.

5) Weighted Walking Lunge with a Twist

This is a core burner exercise that targets your entire abs. When doing this movement, make sure to go deep into a lunge, but do not allow your front knee to cross your toes. Moreover, keep your back straight and chest lifted throughout the exercise.

Instructions:

Keeping your legs at a hip distance, stand straight, and hold a 10-15 pound weight plate.

Keep the plate in front of your chest, and make sure to keep your elbows bent.

Lunge forward with your left leg about two feet till your left thigh gets parallel to the floor, and your left knee is touching the ground.

Simultaneously, rotate your upper body to your left at 90 degrees, and return to the start.

Repeat the same with your right leg, and continue the exercise a few times more.

6) Side Plank Crunch

A side plank crunch adds definition to your obliques and is one of the most productive abs exercises you can do.

Instructions:

Take a side plank position, and support yourself on your right or left forearm.

Keep your legs outstretched and your hips lifted.

Bend your top leg, and lift it to reach the same elbow while maintaining a stable position with your body in a straight line.

Return your arm and leg to the starting position, and repeat the exercise after switching sides.

Takeaway

Along with the aforementioned exercises, it's equally important to keep a check on what type of diet you're consuming. If your goal is to achieve six-pack abs like Beckham, eating a low-fat diet can be the best choice for you.

Incorporate plenty of protein into your diet to help develop new muscle tissues, and also consume complex carbohydrates, such as whole grain bread, to give your body the power and energy it needs.

