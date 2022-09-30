6 Exercises That Give Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor His Explosive Power

American football running back Jonathan Taylor is a weapon for the Indianapolis Colts team of the National Football League (NFL). His explosive power on the field is the reason for his amazing performances on the field.

Taylor has been setting records since high school. At Salem High School, he broke the state record for rushing yards in New Jersey. At college in Wisconsin, he was the sixth-best rusher in NCAA history and the first player in history to rush for more than 6,000 yards in any three-year period.

The Colts picked Taylor with the 41st pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Taylor led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2021 with the Colts. He was a unanimous All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl that same year.

What is behind Taylor's explosive power on the field? His workouts. Taylor relies on his trainer Adam Boily at The System 8 to help him find that edge. Together, they like to change things up during the off-season, but they also make sure the 226-pound record-breaking running back gets in some tough lifting sessions.

Jonathan Taylor's Workout for Explosive Power

Boily's detailed superset workout that helps Jonathan Taylor get ready for a game is mentioned below. It won't make you a star NFL football player overnight, but it will give you the explosive power that all great football players have.

Directions: This workout has three supersets, two exercises done right after each other with no rest in between. Follow the set counts and times for resting that are written below; 20 pound resistance bands have been used.

Superset A

Do this superset four times, taking a three-minute break between each one.

1) Barbell Stepup

Set up a box or bench in front of you, and stand behind it with a barbell on your traps. Start the move by putting your right foot on the platform and driving hard through your foot to stand.

Slowly go back to the starting position, and repeat with the other leg. If you're not comfortable doing step-ups with a barbell, use heavy dumbbells instead. Jonathan Taylor usually performs five reps on each side.

2) Lat Box Jump

Stand next to a 40-inch box with your feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, and arms at your sides.

Engage your core and then, jump up onto the box sideways while keeping your head facing forward. Swing your arms up as you jump to gain speed, and put them out in front of you as you land to keep your balance.

Shoulder-width apart, both feet should land on the box at the same time. Step down from the top to jump in the other direction. Jonathan Taylor usually performs one rep in each direction.

Superset B

Do this superset four times, taking a three-minute break between each one.

1) Double Leg Reverse Hyper

Lay on your stomach on a hyperextension or glute-ham raise machine with your hips aligned at the end of the pads. This will give you the full range of motion you need to flex without arching your back too much.

To raise your legs, tighten your core, straighten your legs, and then bend your hamstrings, glutes, and low back. Stop when they reach above your hips, stay there for a beat, and then slowly lower them back down. Jonathan Taylor usually performs eight reps on each side.

2) Glute Hamstring Raise

Set up a glute ham machine so that your feet are firmly on the toe plate and your quads are resting on the pad. Push your toes into the plate and straighten your knees to move your body forward till your torso is parallel to the floor.

Engage your glutes and hamstrings, and bend your knees to stand back up. Boily makes Taylor hold a 10-15-pound kettlebell (or plate) at his torso to make it harder. Jonathan Taylor usually performs eight reps on each side.

Superset C

Do this superset three times, taking a minute break between each one.

1) Standing Resisted Knee Drive

Put one end of a resistance band around one ankle and the other end around a fixed point on the ground. Stand ready, with your feet about hip-width apart.

Drive one knee up quickly in front of you to waist level while swinging the other arm to look like you're running.

Slowly and carefully move back to where you started. Do all of the reps on one side again, and then switch. Jonathan Taylor usually performs 15 reps on each side.

2) Standing Hip Extension

Attach one end of a resistance band to a fixed point on the ground behind you, and wrap the other end around one ankle.

Stand ready, with your feet about hip-width apart. Engage your core and hip flexor, and then forcefully swing one leg forward, keeping it straight, against the resistance.

Stop when your leg is at a 45-degree angle from your other leg. Then, slowly move your leg back to the starting position. Do all of the reps on one side again, and then switch. Jonathan Taylor usually performs 15 reps on each side.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises help Jonathan Taylor churn out one amazing performance after another, and they will help you become a better player too, when performed regularly.

