6 Best Exercises to Aid You in Injury-Free Throwing

For injury-free throwing, you need to build shoulder and arm strength, particularly in your rotator cuff muscles. While strengthening your arm is a must for a powerful throw, it is equally important to build good core strength and a solid foundation to avoid any type of injury.

The throwing movement starts with a strong and strengthened core, specifically with your transverse abdominis, and a solid lower body that can build energy and shift power through your torso to your arm. Overall, your entire body gets involved in giving you the required power to throw, and since every muscle is involved, it is important to train them correctly so that you can throw safely and powerfully.

That said, if you are into the throwing sport, these exercises can aid you in injury-free throwing.

6 best exercises to help you with injury-free throwing

1) Superman

Superman helps in stabilizing your scapular muscles, which is important for easing the pressure on your rotator cuff during throwing.

Instructions:

Lie face down on the floor. Keep your arms above your head and stretched like superman.

Lift off your left arm and right leg a few inches off the floor.

Pause for a few seconds and then relax.

Switch sides and repeat.

2) Plank

The plank is one of the best core stabilizer exercises that also helps strengthen your leg muscles so that you may perform the throwing motion with full lower-body energy.

Instructions:

Take a position on all your fours. Keep your face down with your toes and forearms on the floor.

Keep your forearms facing forward and your elbows directly under your shoulders. Keep your gaze down at the floor.

Engage your core muscles by pulling your navel towards your spine.

Keep your torso upright and your body aligned from your ears to toes. Keep your heels over the balls of your feet.

Hold the position and maintain your balance.

Release your body to the floor, relax and continue with the next rep.

3) Walking dumbbell lunges

The walking dumbbell lunge is another great exercise to develop core and leg strength while transferring your weight from one leg to another. And since all body weight is on one leg at a time, this helps activate your core and develop balance.

Instructions:

Stand straight and keep your feet at your shoulder distance. Hold a dumbbell in each hand in front of you. Keep your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle.

Take a step forward with your left foot while lowering your body into a classic lunge position.

Rotate your upper body to your left from your midsection, and keep your core engaged.

Squeeze your glute muscles and do not twist your knees.

Bring both your arms to the centre, step your left foot back and return to the original position.

4) Single-leg bridge

The single-leg bridge helps to activate your glutes and core so that they are charged up during throwing sports.

Instructions:

Lie on your back and keep your hands on your sides. Keep your feet on the floor and your knees bent.

Lift off one foot, and extend the leg fully so that it is roughly at a 45-degree angle.

Now raise your hips by engaging your abs and buttocks to support the lift. Squeeze your core muscles and try to pull your belly button towards your spine.

Hold the position for a few seconds and then lower your hips to the floor slowly.

Return to the start and repeat by switching legs.

5) Lunge with medicine ball twists

Lunge with a medicine ball twist is an ideal exercise for building leg balance and strength, both of which are very important for a throwing sport. The weighted movement provided by holding a medicine ball allows the stabilizer muscles to get activated and strengthened.

Instructions:

Stand straight with your feet at a shoulder distance. Hold the medicine ball in front of you with both hands and keep your elbows at a 90-degree bend.

Step forward with your left foot and lower your body into a lunge position.

Twist your torso from your midsection. Tighten your core muscles, squeeze your glutes and do not move or rotate your knee.

Draw your arms to the centre, step back and return to the initial position.

Ste your left foot back, switch legs and repeat.

6) Lateral band walking

The lateral band walking exercise is an excellent way to enhance your hip abductor, improve your hip stability, and strengthen your knee joints – all these muscles are essential for any throwing sport.

Instructions:

Place a resistance band wrapped around both your legs and just above each ankle.

Keep your feet at a shoulder-width distance. Make sure the band is taut and not stretched.

Slightly bend your knees and take a half-squat position so that your glutes get activated.

Keep your feet aligned with your shoulders and your body weight equally distributed over both feet.

Maintain the half-squat position, put your weight over one leg and take a step sideways with your other leg.

Move that leg sideways in an in and out position a few times. Make sure your back is straight while doing the in and out motion.

Shift your weight and switch to another leg.

Summary

So, now that you know these exercises, practice them regularly to ensure an injury-free and safe throw. However, before getting started, remember to perform a quick warm-up to enhance the blood flow to your joints and muscles.

