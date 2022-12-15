6 Exercises Similar to Leg Press for Quad Growth

Leg press is a popular exercise to train your lower body and build muscles in your legs. This exercise will significantly boost the lower body's explosive strength, allowing you to get toned legs.

If you cannot perform leg press exercises for any reason, several alternatives will provide you with similar benefits by engaging the muscles of your lower body. We have curated a list of the best exercises, similar to the leg press exercises, that can be incorporated into your workout routine to boost quad growth.

Explore These Exercises Similar to Leg Press for Quad Growth

1) Dumbbell Step Ups

This is a highly effective, similar exercise to leg press that will help you get more muscular legs along with burning a decent amount of calories.

How to do dumbbell step ups?

Start in an elevated position before a plyo box or bench while grasping the dumbbells in your hands. Place one leg on the box before bringing the other onto the box to assume a straight standing position. Reverse the movement and repeat.

2) Barbell Back Squats

This is amongst the best similar workouts to leg press exercises, which will help build strength and size of quads. Barbell back squats will promote muscle growth by maintaining constant tension in your muscle fibers.

How to do barbell back squats?

Start this exercise in an upright standing position with the barbell position right over the bottom of the shoulder blades. Your feet should be apart at shoulder distance, your shoulder blades squeezed together, and your toes slightly angled outward. While keeping your back straight, lower down to the ground, bending your knees and hinging down at the hips. Reverse the movement and repeat.

3) Dumbbell Lunges

Dumbbell lunges are a dynamic workout similar to leg press exercises, effectively promoting quad growth. It will also help in developing coordination and balance in the body.

How to do dumbbell lunges?

Begin in an upright standing position while grasping dumbbells in your hands and positioning them at the sides of your body. Next, take one long and wide step to the front with your body weight on the front leg.

Kneel your body to create a right angle until your rear knee almost touches the ground. Reverse the movement and repeat. Continue the same on the alternate side.

4) Bulgarian Split Squats

Bulgarian split squats are also great workouts similar to leg press exercises, which will build muscle and strength in your body. The unilateral exercise will also help in correcting the muscle imbalance.

How to do Bulgarian split squats?

Start in a tall standing position with your back to a bench or a chair. Hold the dumbbells in your hands and position them to your respective sides. Place the top of one foot on the bench while the other remains firmly planted. While keeping your gaze forward, lower your body to the ground until your front thigh is parallel. Reverse the movement and repeat. Do the same on the opposite side.

5) Barbell Lunges

Barbell lunges are also similar to leg press exercises, which will help develop bigger quads and increase the strength of the lower body. This exercise will help you get bigger legs.

How to do barbell lunges?

Start this exercise in a tall standing position before pinching your shoulder blades together and positioning the barbell over your upper traps. Take a long step to the front with one leg before kneeling until the rear knee almost touches the floor. Reverse the movement by pressing onto your feet and repeat. Continue the same on an alternate side.

6) Machine Hack Squats

Machine hack squats are similar to leg press exercises, boosting your quad growth by activating your muscle fibers. This is amongst the decent leg exercise machines which will allow you to lift heavier weights than usual.

How to do machines hack squats?

Position your body on the machine where your feet are apart at shoulder distance with your toes angled outwards and your back and shoulders pressed onto the pads. Extend your legs before sitting down and driving your knees towards your toes. Stand back up and repeat.

Bottom Line

The article above discusses the best and most effective exercises similar to leg press exercises which can be easily incorporated into your daily routine. Some of the benefits of these exercises include increased strength of the lower body, greater power of the legs, growth of muscle mass, toned legs, and more.

Poll : 0 votes