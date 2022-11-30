Unilateral row exercises are often not prioritized enough when compared to other exercises, such as chin-ups and barbell rows, despite the numerous benefits that they provide. However, unilateral row exercises tend to be the best when you are looking for balanced muscle and strength development on both sides, along with correcting any imbalances.

Here are five amazing and best unilateral row exercises that will help you improve your posture when performed regularly.

Best Unilateral Row Exercises to Improve Your Posture

1. Bent Over Dumbbell Rows

Unilateral bent over dumbbell rows are the best unilateral row exercises that you can incorporate into your workout routine to improve your posture as it will help in strengthening your back muscles and getting rid of the hunchback or slouched posture.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Start the exercise with one knee pressed onto the exercise bench as your other leg is straight and pressing onto the ground.

The palm of the same side as the bent knee should be flat on the bench.

Hinge your upper torso to the front so that it is angled parallel to the exercise bench.

You should clutch the dumbbell with your opposite arm as it hangs to the side.

Row the dumbbell upwards and repeat. Swap sides and repeat.

2. Dumbbell Floor Press

Dumbbell floor presses are great unilateral row exercises which will help in building triceps along with enabling you to enhance your pressing movements. This exercise can also be easily done by beginners and tends to be easier on your joints.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin this exercise by laying down on the ground with a dumbbell positioned beside your body.

For this exercise, you can either keep your legs straightened in front of you or with your knees bent and feet pressed onto the ground.

Clutch a dumbbell in your palms before pressing it straight to the ceiling.

Gently lower the said dumbbell back to the ground until your upper arm is back on the ground. Repeat.

Swap hands and repeat.

3. Meadows Row

Meadow rows can be considered challenging unilateral row exercises which will train your back heavily along with improving your overall grip strength. This exercise will improve your posture by correcting the hunchback as well.

Here's how to do this exercise:

This exercise essentially involves the single-arm row movement in a staggered stance.

Start the meadows row in the tall standing position in a staggered stance and hinge down your upper body to the front.

Clutch one end of the barbell in an overhand grip as your forearm is positioned on your leg at the front.

Retract your shoulder blades and pull your elbow vertically.

Drive the barbell handle to the back of your hip so that your elbow is in line with your body.

Bring the weight back to the initial position and repeat.

4. Unilateral TRX Row

Unilateral TRX rows are also among the effective unilateral row exercises which will provide you with numerous advantages including improving upper back strength, correcting strength imbalances of both sides, and sculpting your shoulders.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Start this exercise in a tall standing position before forming one handle of the TRX by looping them in one another.

Grab the said handle with your torso squared, chest lifted, and shoulders rolled back.

Position your feet at an intensity depending on the fitness level and strength of your body.

Pull your body up to the anchor point so that your elbow is in line with the torso.

Slowly lower your body back to the initial position and repeat.

5. Dead Stop Row

Dead stop rows are considered an effective unilateral row exercise which will not only help in correcting the posture of the body but will also improve its extensive range of motion. This exercise will promote muscle growth along with packing strength in the body.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Position your one palm on the weight bench to better support the body before hinging it.

Grasp the dumbbell in one palm from the floor, and row the same to your hips by pulling your elbow in a vertical manner.

Make sure that your chest is lifted throughout the movement along with your shoulders rolled down.

Lower the dumbbell back to the floor to reset. Repeat.

Swap hands and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned unilateral row exercises are the best and most effective ones which will not only help you improve your posture but also provide numerous other advantages. These include increased muscle gains, improved grip strength, and enhanced pressing movements.

These unilateral row exercises will also help in building significant strength in the upper body as well as provide better muscle symmetry.

